2 Rockets Hit Iraq Capital Baghdad’s Green Zone, Day After Iran Attack

Baghdad, Iraq:

Two rockets crashed late Wednesday into the Iraqi capital’s Inexperienced Zone, the high-security enclave the place overseas embassies together with the US mission are based mostly, safety sources advised AFP.

Simply earlier than midnight, AFP correspondents in Baghdad heard two loud blasts adopted by the wailing safety sirens of the Inexperienced Zone.

The assault got here practically 24 hours after Tehran launched ballistic missiles at Iraqi bases housing American and different coalition forces, which didn’t trigger casualties.

The strikes have been in retaliation for a US drone strike that killed high Iranian common Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis final week.

Muhandis had been the deputy head of the Hashed al-Shaabi, an internet of armed teams included into the Iraqi state however which even have shut ties to Tehran.

America had accused Hashed teams of being behind a string of rocket assaults on the US embassy in Baghdad and bases internet hosting American troops throughout the nation.

On Wednesday, the Hashed’s hardline factions vowed they, too, would take revenge for the US raid.

Paramilitary chief Qais al-Khazali — blacklisted as a “terrorist” by the US — stated Iraq’s response to the US “will be no less than the size of the Iranian response.”

Harakat al-Nujaba, a hardline Hashed faction, vowed to avenge Muhandis.

“To American soldiers: Do not close your eyes. Revenge for the martyr Muhandis is coming at the hands of Iraqis — until the last soldier among you leaves,” it stated.

