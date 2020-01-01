2 Sanitation Workers Drown In Mumbai’s Goregaon

Final month, 5 deaths of sanitation staff had been reported in Mumbai (Representational)

Mumbai:

Two sanitation staff drowned in a sewage chamber in suburban Mumbai’s Goregaon space, the police stated on Wednesday.

Final month, 5 deaths of sanitation staff had been reported within the metropolis.

The newest tragedy befell close to Hub Mall in Goregaon (East) on Tuesday afternoon, a police official stated.

The victims have been recognized as Arunkumar Patel, 43 and Manoj Goswami, 41.

The official stated that in line with the preliminary info, Manoj Goswami entered the sewage chamber to place some cleansing implements inside. When he didn’t return for twenty minutes, Arunkumar Patel adopted him.

When each did not return, their colleague alerted the police. Each have been discovered to have drowned inside.

Case of unintentional demise was registered at Vanrai police station in Goregaon and the police have been looking for the contractor who had employed them, the official stated.

On December 23, three contract labourers died whereas cleansing the septic tank of a residential constructing in suburban Govandi, whereas on December 16, two labourers died whereas cleansing a drainage chamber in Kurla.