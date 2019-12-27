2 Senior Cops In Madhya Pradesh Transferred Over Citizenship Law Unrest

Madhya Pradesh witnessed violence throughout protests towards the citizenship regulation.

Jabalpur:

Two senior cops in Jabalpur have been transferred by the Madhya Pradesh House division over the violence throughout anti-Citizenship Modification Act protests, officers stated on Friday.

Jabalpur Extra Superintendent of Police (Metropolis) Rajesh Kumar Tripathi and Metropolis Superintendent of Police (Gohalpur) Devesh Kumar Pathak have been transferred to Bhopal.

Gohalpur, Hanumantal, Kotwali and Adhartal in Jabalpur noticed violence throughout protests towards the citizenship regulation on December 20, after which curfew was imposed for just a few days.

