2 Tents Destroyed In Fire During Rann Utsav In Gujarat’s Tent City

Bhuj:

Two tents had been destroyed in a minor hearth on Thursday morning on the ongoing ”Rann Utsav” in Tent Metropolis, a well-known vacationer vacation spot in Gujarat’s Kutch district, a fireplace official mentioned.

Whereas there was no casualty, an NRI household claimed to have misplaced all their belongings within the mishap.

Some vacationers who had booked the tents claimed that short-circuit in a water heater might have prompted the blaze, the official mentioned, including that an inquiry was on to determine the precise reason behind the fireplace.

“Two tents were gutted in a fire at the Tent City in the morning. No one was injured in the incident as the occupants were out for breakfast. Our fire engines stationed at the Tent City brought the blaze under control,” hearth officer Anil Maru mentioned.

The Tent Metropolis, run by a non-public operator chosen by the Gujarat authorities, is located at Dhordo, a distant village round 80 km from Bhuj city in Kutch.

Vacationers from internationally come to remain on the Tent Metropolis, having round 350 tents, in the course of the ”Rann Utsav”, a music and dance carnival celebrated between December and February.

The relations additionally claimed that no less than 4 tents had been destroyed within the hearth.

“The fire completely destroyed four tents. No one from the management made any efforts to douse the fire. We lost all our clothes, valuables, credit cards, driving licenses and two passports,” a member from the NRI household mentioned.

