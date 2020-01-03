January 2, 2020 | 10:47pm

A Chicago mom on Thursday killed her toddler earlier than throwing her child, after which herself, from an 11th-floor condo in a double-murder and tried suicide, police stated.

Aleah Newell, 20, and her 7-month-old son Amir had been discovered on the bottom outdoors their South Shore constructing simply earlier than 2 a.m. on Thursday, WGN-TV reported.

When officers received to Newell’s condo, they found her 2-year-old son Jontavious unresponsive in a bath, with cuts on his face and blisters from the scalding water, the report stated.

Cordell Walker, who’s believed to be both Newell’s 70-year-old father or grandfather, was discovered alive, with cuts on his face and physique.

Police stated the younger mother stabbed Walker earlier than leaping from the constructing.

Each of her sons had been pronounced lifeless at Comer Kids’s Hospital. They had been the Windy Metropolis’s first homicides of 2020, in accordance with the outlet.

Newell and Cordell had been taken to the College of Chicago Medical Heart in vital situation. Neither was aware on Thursday night.

Relations informed the outlet that Newell downed some drugs earlier than attacking her youngsters and Walker. Her brother killed himself in 2017, they stated.