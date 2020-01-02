2 Women Allegedly Gang-Raped In West Bengal, 5 Arrested

The police have arrested the accused. (Representational)

Duttapukur/Kaliaganj:

Two ladies had been allegedly gangraped in separate incidents in West Bengal’s North 24 Paragans and North Dinajpur districts, the police stated on Thursday. 5 folks have been arrested, the police stated.

In North Dinajpur, a girl was gangraped twice–once close to the resort the place she is employed and once more when she was returning dwelling — a police officer stated, quoting the criticism filed by her.

“Two people have been arrested. We have conducted the medical test and started an investigation into the case,” the officer stated.

Within the second incident in North 24 Parganas district, a girl in her mid-thirties was allegedly raped by three males, who barged into her home on the intervening night time of December 31 and January 1.

The three accused have been arrested.

“A medical test of the woman has been conducted, but that is not for rape. We are investigating whether it was a case of rape…,” a senior police officer stated.