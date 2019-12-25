December 25, 2019 | 10:56am

Two Denver girls are suing Frontier Airways for failing to assist them after they had been sexually assaulted by different passengers on flights, in keeping with a report.

The category-action federal swimsuit filed in Denver claims that the funds provider both didn’t have or did not comply with insurance policies on responding to sexual assaults, the Denver Submit reported Tuesday.

One girl claimed she was not allowed to alter her seat after she was sexually assaulted on an Oct. 20, 2018, journey to Windfall, whereas the opposite alleges she was sexually assaulted the next month by a person on a Florida-bound flight.

Each girls mentioned they reported the assaults to flight attendants, who didn’t correctly notify anybody in regards to the incident, in keeping with the report.

The lawsuit alleges the airline didn’t have legislation enforcement meet the planes or present the victims with details about their attackers’ identities, the Denver Submit reported.

Frontier spokeswoman Jennifer F. de la Cruz declined to touch upon pending litigation, however famous that “the safety of our passengers and crew members is our number one priority at Frontier Airlines and we have strict policies in place to proactively and appropriately respond to reports of misconduct and alleged crimes.”