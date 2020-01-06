20 firefighters who battled California blazes head to Australia to help

A bunch of 20 firefighters, together with a number of who battled October’s Saddleridge hearth close to Sylmar, will journey to Australia on Monday to assist fight the wildfires which have ravaged roughly 12.four million acres of land and killed no less than 24 folks and tens of millions of birds, reptiles and mammals.

The firefighters are all leaders of their models and collectively have greater than 100 years of expertise, every five- to 20-year veterans.

“It’s an impressive dream team of sorts,” mentioned Angeles Nationwide Hearth Service spokesperson Andrew Mitchell.

Many within the group carried out an array of duties throughout Saddleridge — one was the captain of a hotshot crew, one other oversaw a firefighting unit, some labored on aviation assignments. All of them will help the Victoria Rural Hearth Service, the biggest hearth service within the Australian state of Victoria.

Jonathan Merager, a fire-prevention technician and 18-year firefighting veteran, mentioned he didn’t hesitate to volunteer for the project when a request for assist was submitted to varied state and federal companies.

“Our Australian sisters and brothers have helped us over the years,” he mentioned. “It seemed natural to reciprocate that assistance.”

Merager, 47, mentioned that his solely apprehension is that he will probably be abandoning his spouse and sons, ages 9, 11, 15 and 25. He mentioned the household has expressed considerations after seeing photographs of the fires’ path of destruction all through Australia.

However they’re used to his travels all through California and throughout the nation to fight fires. In 2009, he battled the Station hearth that blackened greater than 160,000 acres of the Angeles Nationwide Forest. In October, whereas firefighters in Southern California battled Saddleridge, Merager was dispatched to North Carolina, the place fires burned hundreds of acres of land.

The request to Angeles Nationwide Hearth Service got here from the Nationwide Interagency Hearth Middle — the federal government company that’s coordinating the deployment of firefighters from the USA. Roughly 100 firefighters have traveled to Australia over the past 4 weeks after a U.S. liaison visited to assist decide the scope of U.S. assets. These dispatched Monday from California are a part of a bunch of 50 to 60. No less than sixteen different firefighters from California have been deployed earlier.

Mitchell mentioned that whereas the terrain in Australia is just like that of Southern California, environmental hazards to vegetation and animals differ.

“There’s a lot more snakes that could bite you,” he mentioned.

The group will obtain a short orientation earlier than receiving their assignments in Victoria, the place they’ll stay for 35 days.

Merager believes that his project will probably be on the bottom on the chopping line, eradicating brush across the perimeter of the fireplace.

The trade of fireside assets is made by an settlement between the U.S. Division of the Inside and Emergency Administration Australia.

“It works really well because Australia has a different fire season than we do in the United States,” NIFC spokesperson Kari Cobb mentioned.

In August 2018, Australia and New Zealand despatched roughly 140 firefighters to the USA for almost 30 days. The group was stationed in Northern California, Washington and Oregon. That is the primary time since 2010 that the USA is sending firefighters to Australia. Canada can also be sending firefighters for the primary time.

The firefighters earn their regular wage on the particular project, Cobb mentioned.