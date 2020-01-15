January 15, 2020 | four:47pm

First responders on the web site of the crash in Vero Seaside, Florida. AP

A 20-year-old Massachusetts faculty rower was killed Wednesday morning when a pickup truck crashed right into a van carrying her group to coaching in Florida, a report stated.

Faculty of the Holy Cross rower Grace Rett was the one individual killed, however 13 others had been injured within the 7:30 a.m. wreck in Vero Seaside, TCPalm.com reported, citing police.

The group from the Worcester faculty was en path to the Vero Seaside Rowing Membership for a mid-winter coaching camp when the crash occurred, the report stated.

Rett, a sophomore, was sitting within the entrance passenger seat of certainly one of two group vans when their car was struck by a pink Dodge pickup because it turned onto the Merrill P. Barber Bridge, based on Vero Seaside Police Chief David Currey.

Authorities imagine the van pulled into the trail of the truck, Currey advised the information web site.

One of many first emergency responders on scene, Lt. Matt Harrelson, advised TCPalm.com it seemed like a “war zone.”

“I was assisting the EMS and firefighters,” Harrelson stated. “There wasn’t enough on scene to handle that many people at once.”

Seven of the 13 injured had been taken to Lawnwood Regional Medical Middle, Currey stated. A number of of the victims had been transported to space hospitals through helicopter.

In an announcement to the positioning, Holy Cross stated, “This morning, members of the Holy Cross ladies’s rowing group had been concerned in a critical crash whereas touring in Florida.

“We ask that you keep all those involved and their families in your prayers at this time.”

There have been no quick costs within the crash, the report stated.