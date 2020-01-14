20-Year-Old Man Caught With Pistol, Bullet At Delhi Metro Station

Vishal Pal was handed over to the Delhi Police as he didn’t have a gun licence, mentioned officers

A 20-year-old man was apprehended by CISF personnel at a Delhi Metro station on Tuesday for allegedly carrying a pistol and a stay bullet in his baggage, officers mentioned.

Vishal Pal had saved the pistol and the stay bullet in his bag, and it was detected throughout x-ray screening of his baggage at 1 pm on the Shahdara metro station, they mentioned.

Pal was handed over to the Delhi Police as he didn’t have a gun licence, the officers added.