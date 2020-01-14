News

20-Year-Old Man Caught With Pistol, Bullet At Delhi Metro Station

January 14, 2020
1 Min Read

20-Year-Old Man Caught With Pistol, Bullet At Delhi Metro Station

Vishal Pal was handed over to the Delhi Police as he didn’t have a gun licence, mentioned officers

New Delhi:

A 20-year-old man was apprehended by CISF personnel at a Delhi Metro station on Tuesday for allegedly carrying a pistol and a stay bullet in his baggage, officers mentioned.

Vishal Pal had saved the pistol and the stay bullet in his bag, and it was detected throughout x-ray screening of his baggage at 1 pm on the Shahdara metro station, they mentioned.

Pal was handed over to the Delhi Police as he didn’t have a gun licence, the officers added.

Feedback

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

pete

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment