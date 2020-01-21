20-year-old man convicted of robbing, injuring an 81-year-old woman in a bus stop attack on the victim’s birthday

A 20-year-old man is responsible of robbing an 81-year-old lady as she waited for a bus in Denver on her birthday.
Christopher Poot-Baca was convicted Friday by a Denver jury of robbing an at-risk individual, identification theft and felony possession of a monetary gadget, based on the District Legal professional’s Workplace.
On Jan. 14, 2019, the sufferer was ready for an RTD bus at South Monaco Avenue and East Dakota Avenue when Poot-Baca grabbed her purse and lunch field, based on a information launch. Poot-Baca pushed the sufferer to the bottom, fracturing her kneecap. He ran away.
The sufferer flagged down a few individuals for assist. They known as 911 as a result of the sufferer’s cellular phone was within the stolen purse, the discharge mentioned.
Poot-Baca later used the sufferer’s bank cards for on-line purchases in addition to an try to purchase Air Jordan sneakers at a Lakewood retailer.
Poot-Baca is scheduled to be sentenced on March 20.
