20-year-old man convicted of robbing, injuring an 81-year-old woman in a bus stop attack on the victim’s birthday

January 22, 2020
A 20-year-old man is responsible of robbing an 81-year-old lady as she waited for a bus in Denver on her birthday.

Christopher Poot-Baca was convicted Friday by a Denver jury of robbing an at-risk individual, identification theft and felony possession of a monetary gadget, based on the District Legal professional’s Workplace.

Denver District Legal professional

Christopher Poot-Baca

On Jan. 14, 2019, the sufferer was ready for an RTD bus at South Monaco Avenue and East Dakota Avenue when Poot-Baca grabbed her purse and lunch field, based on a information launch. Poot-Baca pushed the sufferer to the bottom, fracturing her kneecap. He ran away.

The sufferer flagged down a few individuals for assist. They known as 911 as a result of the sufferer’s cellular phone was within the stolen purse, the discharge mentioned.

Poot-Baca later used the sufferer’s bank cards for on-line purchases in addition to an try to purchase Air Jordan sneakers at a Lakewood retailer.

Poot-Baca is scheduled to be sentenced on March 20.

