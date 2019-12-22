20-Year-Old Set On Fire By Lover’s Family In Chhattisgarh, Critical: Cops

Police try to arrest the accused (Representational)

Raipur:

A 20-year-old lady was set on hearth allegedly by her boyfriend’s members of the family in Raipur district, a police official mentioned on Sunday.

The girl suffered 80 per cent burns and is at the moment admitted to a hospital, he mentioned.

The incident occurred on December 18 however got here to gentle on Saturday when the hospital authorities in Raipur metropolis knowledgeable the police concerning the admission of the lady with severe burn accidents.

The girl’s brother subsequently lodged a police criticism in opposition to the dad and mom and a relative of his sister’s boyfriend.

In keeping with the criticism, the boyfriend known as the lady to his house on December 18 to debate one thing, Extra Superintendent of Police (Rural) Tarkeshwar Patel informed PTI.

When she reached his house, the boyfriend was not there and his dad and mom and brother’s spouse thrashed her, he mentioned.

They then allegedly poured kerosene on her and set her ablaze in a bid to kill her, Mr Patel mentioned quoting the criticism.

The girl sustained 80 per cent burns and was instantly rushed to a hospital.

She was on Saturday shifted to a Raipur-based hospital the place the authorities knowledgeable the police concerning the lady.

Based mostly on the criticism, the boyfriend’s dad and mom and his brother’s spouse had been charged below IPC Sections 307 (try to homicide) and 34 (widespread intention), the official mentioned.

Efforts had been underway to arrest the three accused, he added.