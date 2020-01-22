January 22, 2020 | 6:08pm

A younger Texas lady died after falling in poor health with the flu upon getting back from a visit abroad, in response to a report.

Yael Elizabeth Good, 20, was dropped at the emergency room Jan. 7 after getting back from Israel, in response to information station KTRK and a memorial web page.

“Within a very short time, both her heart and her lungs stopped functioning and she was immediately put on life support,” the web page stated. “They had initially hoped that installing a pacemaker could help her heart to restart itself but realized the swelling was just too much for it to be able to make a difference.”

Over the subsequent 9 days, Good’s organs started to fail and her mind skilled swelling, the web page stated. Her household determined to take away her from life help Jan. 16.

“Yael’s wish was that everyone would do good deeds for others,” an obituary stated. “She was a bright light in the lives of all who knew and loved her, and she will be greatly missed.”