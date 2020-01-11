200 recruitments of Junior Engineer in Bihar, read full detail

Bihar MWRD Junior Engineer JE 2020: Small Water Sources Division, Bihar might be appointing numerous class 200 posts. Beneath this, the posts of Junior Engineer (Civil / Mechanical) might be stuffed. These posts might be stuffed on a benefit foundation. Complete backlog vacancies are additionally included in these posts. and eligible candidates have to use on-line for these posts. The final date for making use of on-line 31 is January 2020. All of the reservations and age leisure might be accessible solely to the unique residents of Bihar. Candidates from different states will fall within the unreserved class and might be eligible to use in the identical class. For additional info associated to the vacancies, qualification and software course of learn additional:

Junior Engineer (Civil), Submit: 129 (Unreserved: 50))

Junior Engineer (Mechanical), Submit: 50 (Unreserved: 27)

Backlog vacancies

Junior Engineer (Civil), Submit: 21 (Unreserved: 18 )

Qualification (above put up): Three years diploma in civil / mechanical engineering topic from a acknowledged institute or college.

pay scale : 27,000 Rupees.

Age Restrict : Minimal 18 and Most 37 The 12 months. Age restrict might be calculated based mostly on 01 August 2019.

Choice Process: Eligible candidates might be chosen in line with the marks obtained within the tutorial qualification.

Software charge: See web site for extra info.

Software Course of

– Login on the web site (http://minorirrigation.bihar.gov.in).

– Click on on the Recruitment hyperlink within the Web site Index part on the left aspect of the homepage. This may open a brand new web page.

– Right here is the hyperlink 'Info for employment on contract of Junior Engineers (Civil / Mechanical) beneath Small Water Sources Division'.

– Clicking on it’ll open the detailed commercial associated to the vacancies. Learn it rigorously and test your eligibility in line with the posts.

Now return to the homepage. Click on on the hyperlink on the suitable click on right here for JE Recruitment.

– Click on on the hyperlink Click on right here to Apply On-line on the brand new webpage that opens. Now on-line registration webpage will open.

Full registration by rigorously getting into all the knowledge sought right here. After this, open the web software kind with the assistance of the login particulars obtained.

– Fill it fully in line with the rules given within the commercial. Remember the fact that whereas making use of, it’s important to add a scan copy of the passport measurement picture and signature.

– Picture measurement 50 lower than KB and signature measurement 20 lower than KB wanted.

Lastly, take a printout of the efficiently submitted software on A4 measurement paper and preserve it protected with you.

Vital Date

Final date for on-line software: 31 January 2020

Extra info right here

Web site: http://minorirrigation.bihar.gov.in