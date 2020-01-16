20,000 Litres Water Free, 30 Paise Per Litre Saved For Delhi: Congress

Subhash Chopra Delhi’s free water scheme “benefited water tanker mafia”. (File)

New Delhi:

The Delhi Congress on Thursday promised 30 paise cashback for every litre of water saved by Delhi residents, and 20,000 litres of water a month free, whether it is voted to energy within the February eight meeting elections.

Claiming that the cashback plan will assist town save 25-30 per cent of ingesting water, Delhi Congress president Subhash Chopra alleged that the AAP authorities’s free water scheme “benefited water tanker mafia”.

“The AAP government gave 20,000 litres of water per month free without any calculations. It never paid attention to water conservation,” he claimed.

Water from deserted, empty homes was going to “tanker mafias”, the Congress’ state unit president claimed.

“We will give 30 paise per litre water saved. So, if a family saves 10,000 litres, it will get Rs 3,000. The money will be transferred directly into the bank accounts of people,” Mr Chopra stated.

The Congress additionally alleged that the AAP authorities equipped “dirty” water to households and that town registered a 70-per cent drop in water high quality within the final 5 years.

Delhi Jal Board vice-chairperson Dinesh Mohania, nonetheless, accused the Congress of levelling “baseless” allegations with out doing homework and stated that 135 litres of water per capita per day is required for home consumption.

“Considering there are five members in a family, more than 600 litres of water a day is needed in each household. It amounts to 20,000 litres of water each month,” he stated.