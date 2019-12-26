2004 Tsunami Still Terrifies Many. Twitter Users Recall Horror

Tsunami 2004: In India greater than 10,000 folks died within the tsunami.

On the 15th anniversary of 2004 Tsunami, many took to Twitter to recall the tragedy that also stirs them up. Additionally they prayed for those who misplaced their lives within the catastrophe that killed over 2 lakh folks. In 2004, a day after Christmas, a 9.1 magnitude quake off northern Sumatra island triggered a tsunami that swept coastal areas of Indonesia, Sri Lanka, India, Thailand and 9 different international locations. #tsunami was among the many prime tendencies on Twitter at present with customers posting footage and clippings of the immense harm.

“I request everyone to observe two-minute silence to commemorate those who lost their lives in the 2004 tsunami that destroyed the lives of people in 14 countries….! RIP,” wrote a consumer.

“I tweet because I survived #tsunami2004,” wrote one other.

One of the devastating and darkest days of South Asia on this century. Remembering all of the harmless souls who misplaced their lives and the survivors who misplaced their life model. ???? #Tsunami#tsunami2004pic.twitter.com/U895befA3f — Contractor Ragul Kumar (@ragulkumar143) December 26, 2019

Sharing the image of tsunami destruction, a consumer wrote, “This is my home on the left, destroyed by the Tsunami in 26 December 2004. Our islands are so vulnerable to disasters like this yet we never learn. .”

15 Years of #Tsunami2004#Tsunami#Disasterpic.twitter.com/SFR1EdD49Q — SiranjeeviCB (@Siranjeevisibi) December 26, 2019

One of many posts additionally listed out the harm induced in Sri Lanka by the pure catastrophe — deaths 35,322; injured 21,411; and displaced 800,000,” it learn.

In India, the place greater than 10,000 folks died within the 2004 tsunami, many survivors held memorial ceremonies.

December 26, 2004 was an unforgettable day for all SriLankans in addition to for the entire world It has been 15 years because the tsunami wave hit the nation and left a path of devastation ???? Two minutes of silence for 15th tsunami commemoration????????#tsunami2004#SriLanka#lkapic.twitter.com/fEnPt94Avu — Nuzz???? (@nuzziinuz) December 26, 2019

Recalling the horror, a consumer wrote, “Lest we overlook…”December 26, 2004 was one of the darkest days in history. Thousands lost their lives because of the #tsunami. I was in Kanyakumari that day and survived by luck. Let everyone who died that day rest in peace.”

— Korewa Kaito Equipment (@KorewaKaitoKit) December 26, 2019

“Sea, I will never forgive you, even if your waves touch my feet million times,” posted one other.

A number of memorials have been scheduled within the Indonesian province of Aceh, the place total villages have been flattened and greater than 125,000 folks perished within the big waves. Memorial companies have been additionally organised in Thailand and Sri Lanka at present.