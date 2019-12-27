2010-2019: India’s Top 10 News Events That Defined The Decade

2010s: A Decade In Overview – Highlights of reports occasions from India between 2010 and 2019

New Delhi:

Two of the world’s largest-ever democratic elections with a turnout of almost 2 billion folks, dozens of different meeting or state elections – some simultaneous, whereas most inside just a few months of one another; big leaps ahead in our area programme, a few of the largest and most vital reforms since independence, strategic shifts within the defence and overseas insurance policies, some landmark judgements by the Supreme Court docket, revamping the railways, constructing highways at never-before speeds, huge infrastructure work at numerous ranges, your entire nation changing into one market, taking a lead in addressing points regarding local weather change, profitable a world cup, and making an attempt to make Mahatma Gandhi’s imaginative and prescient a actuality – loads has occurred in India within the decade passed by.

Listed here are a few of the most noteworthy occasions which have outlined the 2010-2019 decade in India:

1) Narendra Modi And The Common Elections Of 2014 And 2019: Whereas the Congress led-UPA-2 was plagued with allegations of corruption and scams while additionally dealing with issues like extreme coverage paralysis, the BJP nominated Narendra Modi – the three-time Chief Minister of Gujarat whose state was a high performer – as its prime ministerial candidate. The BJP’s election marketing campaign titled “Abki bar, Modi sarkar” (This time, Modi’s authorities) went on overdrive highlighting how Narendra Modi was a daring and efficient administrator who has delivered persistently in Gujarat. He promised the folks of India “achhe din” or higher days. He additionally confused on his slogan “sabka saath, sabka vikas” (For everybody, and improvement for all). The marketing campaign was massively profitable. Narendra Modi grew to become a family identify throughout India, such that many termed it as a “Modi wave” throughout the nation. The mandate was overwhelmingly in his favour, and Mr Modi delivered the BJP’s greatest ever consequence until then, giving it comfortably greater than the 272 seats it wanted to get a full majority. This grew to become the primary parliamentary majority by a single celebration since 1984. With its allies, the BJP in 2014 had over 300 of the 543 parliamentary seats. The beautiful numbers present incontrovertible proof of the “Modi wave” which was a lot talked about. Narendra Modi grew to become Prime Minister of India.

5 years glided by and the Modi authorities delivered on a number of guarantees. Whereas there have been some complaints, the BJP-led NDA authorities received extra issues proper than it did incorrect. Prime Minister Modi led from the entrance and delivered on a number of counts. His celebration – the BJP – additionally maintained the strain on the opposition Congress, retaining them totally on the back-foot. Because the 2019 normal election approached, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP appeared to have a transparent benefit. The query most individuals requested was “Modi vs who?”

The 2019 election consequence was declared in Could, and the “Modi wave” grew to become a “tsunami”, or as some known as it “TsuNaMo”. The NJP received greater than 300 seats by itself, and crossed the 350-mark with its allies within the NDA. The Rahul Gandhi-led Congress barely crossed 50. It has been little over six months for the reason that second time period of the Modi authorities started and it has already gone into high gear. Nevertheless, a few of its latest choices have led to protests throughout the nation. How issues play out over the following four-and-a-half years is anyone’s guess, however it’s a essential interval for India – a interval that may resolve if India, the youngest nation on this planet by way of common age of the inhabitants, will find yourself being a demographic dividend or a demographic catastrophe. Lots rides on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his choices.

2) India’s Area Missions: Mars, Moon, And Extra: In September 2014 ISRO made historical past when India grew to become the primary nation on this planet to achieve Mars in its maiden try. Not solely was it a outstanding achievement by India’s scientists, it was so cost-effective that the entire world was awestruck by it. The Mars Orbiter Mission was achieved on a funds of $74 million, almost a tenth of the quantity the US area company NASA spent on sending the Maven spacecraft to Mars. “We have gone beyond the boundaries of imagination,” PM Modi mentioned, applauding the extraordinary achievement.

With Mangalyaan in martian orbit, India now set its eyes on one other world report just a few years later – of launching over 100 satellites on board a single rocket. In February 2017, the PSLV-C37 carrying 104 satellites was launched from the First Launch Pad of Satish Dhawan Area Centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota at 09:28 IST. In about 18 minutes, all 104 satellites have been launched into area, every travelling on the pace of over 27,000 km per hour – 40 occasions the pace of a median passenger airline. The mission was an enormous success and acquired plenty of consideration globally.

All eyes we now set on India’s second mission to the Moon. Named after its predecessor, the Chandrayaan-2 was launched in July 2019. Not like Chandrayaan-1, which solely had an orbiter, this time ISRO despatched a lander named ‘Vikram’ and a rover named ‘Pragyan’. It will be the primary time India’s area company was making an attempt a soft-landing on the Moon. Issues nevertheless, didn’t go fairly as deliberate by the scientists and the mission was solely a partial success. Whereas the orbiter performs flawlessly from its lunar orbit, the lander and the rover have been misplaced because the craft made a hard-landing on the Moon. Decided to land on the Moon, ISRO has hinted a one other mission to the Moon within the close to future.

ISRO has additionally introduced its plans for future mission, together with India’s first indigenous manned mission to area in 2022. The mission has been named ‘Gaganyaan’. India’s area plans additionally features a second missions to Mars, a mission to Venus and a mission to the examine the Solar from as shut as attainable. There are additionally stories claiming that ISRO is contemplating a mission to Jupiter, nevertheless there is no such thing as a affirmation on this regard.

three) GST – India’s Greatest Reform Since Independence: On July 1, 2017, on the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world slept, India’s parliament launched the historic Items and Companies Tax or GST, unifying India as “one nation, one tax, one market”, ending dozens of state taxes and levies and bringing items and companies with a standard tax slab throughout the nation. The step not solely helps cut back paperwork and helps logistics, but in addition curbs corruption and makes it simpler for each home and overseas companies. By implementing the GST, India unified its over two-trillion-dollar financial system and greater than 1.three billion folks into a standard market. Items and Companies of a standard kind now price the identical in all states and union territories.

The most important recreation changer in GST is enter tax credit score, the place credit of enter taxes paid at every stage of manufacturing or service supply will be availed within the succeeding phases of worth addition. Which means the top client solely bears the GST charged by the final level in provide chain, with set-off advantages in any respect the sooner phases.

The GST is seen as a measure that may reap advantages in the long term.

four) Demonetisation Or As Many Referred to as It, ‘Notes Ban’: On November eight, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation at eight pm. The announcement made your entire nation cease what they have been doing and have a look at the closest out there tv set. The 500 and 1,000-rupee forex notes have been declared unlawful tender, or in easier phrases scrapped – of no worth. The folks have been assured that their cash was secure and all they wanted to do was to deposit no matter money they’d of their financial institution accounts by December 30 the identical 12 months. Until that date folks might solely withdraw Rs 24,000 per week, together with a most of Rs 2,500 from ATMs per day. The intention was to “end black money”. Black cash is cash that’s both unaccounted, untaxed, or unlawful. By declaring and depositing no matter money folks had with them, the cash would find yourself being accounted for and taxed, thereby bringing a sudden finish to the shadow financial system.

The federal government additionally introduced that anybody who has undeclared wealth in type of money pays the legit tax on it.

Whereas the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and plenty of in his authorities are satisfied that demonetisation was an enormous success, critics and the opposition events firmly imagine in any other case. Leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee and several other different senior politicians, a few of whom have been even previously related to the BJP, have been very essential of the federal government’s notes ban transfer. Nevertheless, if elections are an indicator of whose argument the folks imagine, the 2017 Uttar Pradesh meeting election, which have been held shortly after the demonetisation transfer, gave an enormous mandate favouring PM Modi’s celebration, the BJP.

5) Nirbhaya Gang-Raped, India Outraged: On December 16 2012, a physiotherapy scholar and her pal climbed onto a bus in south Delhi, assured by the motive force that they might be dropped off at their vacation spot. The girl was gang-raped by six males for hours, brutalised with an iron rod and her intestines have been pulled out. She died in a Singapore hospital 13 days later, leaving tens of millions in shock. Amid outrage and avenue protests not simply in India but in addition in different components of the world, 4 of the rapists have been sentenced to loss of life by a trial court docket in 2013. A 12 months later, the excessive court docket confirmed it. However Akshay Thakur, Vinay Sharma, Pawan Gupta and Mukesh moved the Supreme Court docket for mercy. Ram Singh, the bus driver, was discovered hanging in his cell in Tihar jail in March 2013, months earlier than the rapists have been convicted. The sixth convict was simply wanting 18 when he was arrested. He walked out of a correction residence in December 2015 after spending three years – the utmost punishment for minors – sparking public outrage and an overhaul of the juvenile regulation.

The 4 different convicts named above will cling, the Supreme Court docket has mentioned, when although, just isn’t identified but. Nirbhaya’s mother and father nonetheless wait as the last decade attracts to a detailed.

6) India’s World Cup Win: India grew to become the primary residence nation to win a World Cup after they defeated Sri Lanka within the closing on the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. It was an emotional journey for India because it was Sachin Tendulkar’s closing look in cricket’s largest extravaganza. Sri Lanka gained the toss and Mahela Jayawardene’s unbeaten 103 took the islanders to 274/6 in 50 overs. India have been in bother after they misplaced each Sachin and Sehwag at 31/2. But it surely was for the 109-run stand between captain MS Dhoni (91 not out) and Gautam Gambhir (97) that took India to the cusp of victory earlier than MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh completed it off.

With victory at an arms distance, Yuvraj Singh on the different finish, and eleven balls to spare MS Dhoni went for the kill – an enormous six into the darkish Mumbai sky, as Wankhede went from sudden silence to a roar in a nanosecond. India celebrated by way of the evening, folks and flags all over the place, with random hugs and tears of pleasure, cricket had united the nation as soon as extra. As for MS Dhoni, of all of the issues the good he will probably be remembered for, that six is certainly probably the most lasting reminiscence for all cricket followers who’ve adopted and idolised him over time. That shot has made him immortal.

7) Surgical Strikes, Balakot, Doklam – Strategic Shift In India’s Defence Coverage: There was a transparent and visual shift in India’s nationwide safety and defence coverage, particularly in terms of aggression from neighbouring nations. The federal government now says it has a strong and efficient zero-tolerance coverage with regard to terrorism and nations which use terror as a state police. Some latest examples of incidents that spotlight the shift in India’s defence coverage are:

Surgical Strikes Throughout The LoC: In September 2016, India carried out surgical strikes on terror launch pads throughout the Line of Management in Jammu and Kashmir. The strikes have been carried out based mostly on intelligence inputs of terrorists ready in terror launch pads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, ready to cross over. It was additionally in retaliation to the 2016 terror assault carried out by Pakistani terrorists on a army camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s Uri. Pakistani terrorists attacked the military base in Uri in one of many deadliest assaults on the army. 19 troopers have been killed. The surgical strikes carried out by India inflicted “significant casualties” at these terror launch pads, killing dozens of terrorists.

Balakot Airstrikes: Balakot airstrike was carried out by India within the early morning hours of February 26, 2019, when the Indian Air Power had struck the Jaish-e-Mohammed’s Balakot coaching camp deep inside Pakistani territory, utilizing Mirage 2000 fighters armed with SPICE 2000 satellite-guided bombs. The Indian fighter jets had crossed the Line of Management earlier than daybreak and carried out “non-military, pre-emptive air strikes” based mostly on particular intelligence inputs. Simply two week earlier, a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber targetted an army convoy in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama, killing over 40 troopers.

The Doklam Stand-off: Between June and August 2017, India and China had a 73-day stand-off at Doklam close to Sikkim border. In June that 12 months, Chinese language troopers who started establishing a brand new street illegally within the disputed tri-junction space between Bhutan, Sikkim and China have been stopped by Indian troops. China had claimed that it was establishing the street inside its territory and had demanding the quick withdrawal of Indian troops from the disputed Doklam plateau. Bhutan says Doklam belongs to it, and China has entered the realm illegally. Later, in August, each side agreed to withdraw their troopers from the face-off web site at Doklam.

eight) Landmark Judgements By The Supreme Court docket: The nation’s high court docket has delivered some key judgements within the final ten years, particularly within the second half of the last decade. Listed here are a few of them:

Sabarimala Verdict: Girls of all ages should be allowed in Kerala’s famend Sabarimala temple, the Supreme Court docket ordered in September 2018, ending a ban that prevented girls and ladies between 10 and 50 years from getting into the shrine that pulls tens of millions of pilgrims yearly. “Restrictions can’t be treated as essential religious practice,” the highest court docket mentioned in a majority four-one judgement, calling the customized “almost like untouchability”. The one girl on the five-judge structure bench, Justice Indu Malhotra, dissented, saying the court docket shouldn’t intervene in spiritual practices. For many years, girls of menstrual age have been restricted from getting into the temple as its presiding deity, Lord Ayyappa, is taken into account to be a celibate. The hilltop temple stays open just for 127 days in a 12 months and will be accessed by way of a forest. The evaluate peition was filed, and the Supreme Court docket in 2019 agreed to a listening to by which it mentioned bigger 7-judge bench will look into the matter. The Supreme Court docket additionally mentioned that the bigger bench ought to body parameters to take care of alleged discrimination towards Muslim and Parsi girls — entry of Muslim girls into mosques and ”dargah” as additionally Parsi girls, married to non-Parsi males, being barred from the holy fireplace place of an Agyari.

Triple Talaq Verdict: In August 2017, the nation’s high court docket banned the controversial Islamic observe that permits males to go away their wives instantly by stating “talaq” (divorce) 3 times, calling the observe “unconstitutional”. The decision vindicated the stand of the federal government, which had mentioned triple talaq violates elementary rights of girls. A number of Muslim girls who’ve been divorced due to it, together with on Skype and on WhatsApp, had appealed to the highest court docket to finish the observe. The decision was delivered by a panel of 5 judges from totally different main faiths – Hinduism, Christianity, Islam, Sikhism and Zoroastrianism.

Verdict on Part 377: Consensual Gay Intercourse Between Adults: Homosexuality just isn’t against the law in India anymore and it isn’t a psychological dysfunction, 5 Supreme Court docket judges declared in September 2018 in a spectacular leap for homosexual rights within the nation and a rainbow second in its historical past. The Supreme Court docket overruled its personal 2013 resolution and partially struck down Part 377, a controversial British-era regulation that banned consensual homosexual intercourse. The ban is irrational, indefensible and manifestly arbitrary, the judges mentioned. “Take me as I am,” mentioned the then Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, toasting homosexual satisfaction. “We have to bid adieu to prejudices and empower all citizens,” mentioned then Chief Justice Misra, studying out what he mentioned was a consensus judgment. The judges additionally mentioned: “Any discrimination on the basis of sexuality amounts to a violation of fundamental rights”. The decision was cheered by tens of millions throughout the nation, far past the homosexual group, which has fought for many years for the suitable to be handled equally.

9) Ayodhya, Disputed No Extra: In what’s believed to be one of many longest court docket circumstances globally, the Supreme Court docket delivered its verdict within the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case in November 2019. The disputed land in Ayodhya belongs completely to the deity Ram Lalla or toddler Lord Ram, the Supreme Court docket mentioned in a landmark verdict that paves the best way for a temple on the web site claimed by each Hindus and Muslims for many years. A five-judge structure bench additionally dominated “prominent site” within the holy city in Uttar Pradesh will probably be allotted for a brand new mosque. The Ayodhya verdict got here after a century-old authorized wrangle over the land the place the 16th century Babri mosque stood earlier than it was razed in 1992 by Hindu activists who imagine it’s the birthplace of Lord Ram. Within the riots that adopted, greater than 2,000 folks have been killed. Of their verdict, the judges referred to a report by the Archeological Survey of India (ASI), which they mentioned confirmed construction existed beneath the mosque however didn’t specify whether or not it was a temple. Earlier, an Allahabad Excessive Court docket verdict prescribing a three-way division of the disputed land in September 2010 didn’t fulfill the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla, the events concerned within the dispute. All three moved the Supreme Court docket. The dispute has now been settled by the Supreme Court docket, and the principal events concerned have accepted the highest court docket’s verdict. “It is time for healing. It is big relief that we did our duty entrusted on us,” one of many judges advised HEARALPUBLICIST on the day of the decision.

10) Jammu and Kashmir Absolutely Built-in, Article 370 Revoked: The “temporary” particular standing to Jammu and Kashmir underneath Article 370 of the Structure of India was eliminated by a presidential order that got here into pressure “at once”, House Minister Amit Shah mentioned in parliament on August 5. The announcement got here after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a gathering of his cupboard at his home the identical morning. Jammu and Kashmir was additionally “reorganised,” with the state’s bifurcation into two union territories, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh – which got here into being on October 31, 2019. The “temporary” Article 370 gave Jammu and Kashmir its personal structure and decision-making rights for all issues barring defence, communications and overseas affairs. Article 370 made it vital for the centre to get the state legislature’s approval for introducing any insurance policies or constitutional powers to the state. With the removing of Article 370, the federal government says it is going to be capable of develop Jammu and Kashmir at a a lot sooner tempo, make sure that the rights loved by the remainder of the nation are prolonged to the residents of the 2 union territories. The federal government says it’ll additionally be capable of tacle the Paksitan-backed terrorism within the state. The House Minister has assured that when the time is true, Jammu and Kashmir will probably be made a state once more, nevertheless Ladakh will stay a union territory.