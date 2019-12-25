2010-2019: The Decade’s Most Memorable Events In 10 Minutes

2010-2019: A Decade In Overview – Highlights of occasions from around the globe between 2010 and 2019

Whereas most of us have been busy on our telephones, a decade has passed by. How vital has it been? Properly, the style during which the lifestyle has modified this decade has been probably the most vital in over a century. The way in which we dwell, work, eat, journey, and entertain has modified nearly fully – and our smartphones are what’s main the way in which. From getting a cab to ordering groceries, banking to creating reservations, all the things turned just-a-click-away within the final ten years. However whereas we’d have been busy within the digital world, tapping away on our screens, lots has occurred in the actual world too, and even out in area.

Here’s a complete listing of the last decade’s most memorable occasions so that you can journey by means of, in nostalgia, desirous about the higher moments fondly, studying from the errors made, celebrating the achievements, and remembering all those that will not journey on with us to the subsequent decade.

2010: The Yr In Overview

Apple founder Steve Jobs unveils the world’s first iPad; Instagram is launched; WhatsApp involves India; Uber and Ola make debut; Netflix begins increasing its streaming service to the worldwide market; WikiLeaks is based by Julian Assange; Burj Khalifa turns into the tallest constructing on the planet; Iceland’s Eyjafjallajokull volcanic eruptions trigger monumental disruption to air journey; Scientists in a South African cave uncover 2-million-year-old fossils of a brand new species referred to as Australopithecus Sediba, that are probably the ancestors to People. India’s BrahMos missile, collectively developed with Russia, units the world report for turning into the world’s first and quickest supersonic cruise missile; Arab Spring protests unfold throughout the middle-east and north Africa; Pakistan is devastated by huge floods leading to one of many worst humanitarian disasters within the nation’s historical past as 20 million are affected, 14 million left homeless; Eire and Greece face a grave financial disaster; BP oil spill, also referred to as the Deepwater Horizon oil spill within the Gulf of Mexico turns into the biggest maritime oil spill in historical past; 16-year-old Justin Bieber turns into the youngest solo male to hit #1 on the album chart since 13-year-old Stevie Marvel in 1963; Australia elects its first feminine prime minister; Indian-American Ajay Banga takes over as CEO of Mastercard; Dozens of asylum seekers drown because the boat they had been in crashed into rocks close to Christmas Island

Those that left us in 2010: Jyoti Basu 5-time chief minister, and arguably West Bengal’s tallest chief after India’s independence.

2011: The Yr In Overview

Operation Geronimo: Osama Bin Laden is killed; India wins the cricket world cup; Scientists uncover Kepler-22b – An extrasolar planet orbiting inside the Goldilocks zone or liveable zone of the Solar-like star Kepler-22. The planet is sort of 2.5 occasions the dimensions of Earth and has a 290-day yr; Formulation One involves India – Indian Grand Prix held on the Buddh Worldwide Circuit in Noida; Anna Hazare’s Lokpal motion leads anti-corruption drive, protests; Royal Marriage ceremony: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge marry; Dominique Strauss-Kahn is arrested for assault within the US; Japan is hit be an enormous earthquake and tsunami, which ends up in the Fukushima nuclear catastrophe within the nation; Information of the World shuts down; Occupy Wall Avenue protests surge; SpaceX pronounces plan for the world’s first absolutely reusable rocket; Swiss tennis ace Roger Federer turns into the second most revered, admired and trusted particular person on the planet after Nelson Mandela.

Those that left us in 2011: Apple founder Steve Jobs; Elizabeth Taylor, one in all Hollywood’s most iconic actresses dies at 79; Grammy Award winner Amy Winehouse

2012: The Yr In Overview

Nirbhaya gang rape in Delhi; The rise of Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Celebration; Pakistani terrorist Ajmal Kasab, who was one of many terrorists within the 2008 Mumbai terror assaults hanged; Scientists uncover the existence of the Higgs boson or God particle; NASA’s Voyager 1 spacecraft turns into the primary human-made object to go away the photo voltaic system and enterprise into interstellar area; Fb goes public, launches IPO; Barack Obama re-elected as US President; Vladimir Putin is re-elected as Russia’s President; Elon Musk first mentions the idea for a “fifth mode of transport”, calling it Hyperloop; Hurricane Sandy causes widespread catastrophe within the US; Sandy Hook Elementary College capturing leaves 27 useless in US; Crimson Bull Stratos: Thousands and thousands watched LIVE as Austrian skydiver Felix Baumgartner jumps from the sting of area (128,100 ft) sporting a spacesuit – Data set: Balloon altitude report and sound barrier damaged.

Those that left us in 2012: Nirbhaya dies two weeks after the assault; American singer Whitney Houston dies at 48; Neil Armstrong, US Astronaut and first individual to stroll on the Moon, dies at 82

2013: The Yr In Overview

Sachin Tendulkar retires from all types of cricket; Commander Abhilash Tomy of the Indian Navy turns into the primary Indian to finish a solo, continuous circumnavigation of the world below sail; Large floods throughout north India leaves practically 6,000 useless, turning into India’s worst pure catastrophe for the reason that 2004 tsunami; Kedarnath flood: Massive-scale destruction in surrounding areas, however Kedarnath temple unaffected; Video exhibits huge Chelyabinsk meteor getting into Earth’s ambiance over Russia; Scientists research the air trapped within the Antarctic ice and discover that 2013 is the primary time in 800,000 years that we’ve got over 400 elements per million of carbon dioxide within the Earth’s ambiance; Boston Marathon Bombing: 2 home made stress cooker bombs detonated 14 seconds and 210 yards aside go away greater than 264 injured; Black Lives Matter motion good points momentum; Coup overthrows Egyptian authorities; Malala Yousafzai survives assassination try; Xi Jinping is elected because the President of China; Edward Snowden exposes US’s NSA surveillance program; Bitcoin demand surges; Jeff Bezos buys Washington Publish; Twitter goes public, launches IPO; Alibaba goes public, launches IPO.

Those that left us in 2013: Former South African President and international icon Nelson Mandela dies; The Quick and the Livid star Paul Walker tragically dies in a high-speed automotive accident; ‘Lawrence of Arabia’ star Peter O’Toole dies at 81

2014: The Yr In Overview

“Modi Wave” throughout the nation; Narendra Modi is elected Prime Minister of India, kinds a majority authorities after the World’s largest ever elections held until now; MH370 disappears: Malaysia Airways Flight 370 mysteriously disappearance mid-flight; India turns into the primary nation to efficiently attain Mars within the first try; ISIS takes Mosul, growth of ISIS good points momentum; The Ice Bucket Problem goes viral on social media, to advertise consciousness about ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis); Sydney hostage disaster: A gunman with an ISIS flag takes dozens of individuals hostage at a Lindt Cafe in Sydney; ISIS offshoot Boko Haram spreads throughout north Africa, particularly Nigeria; Boko Haram kidnaps 276 ladies from a university in Nigeria’s Chibok; Over 100 lacking even right now, many feared useless; India safely brings again 46 nurses from ISIS captivity in Iraq; Mount Everest Avalanche: Ice avalanche kills 16 climbing sherpas, injures 9 others; Satya Nadella takes over as Microsoft CEO; Shashi Tharoor’s spouse Sunanda Pushkar discovered useless in her lodge room in Delhi; Annexation of Crimea by the Russian Federation; Rosetta’s Philae lander turns into the primary area probe to gentle land on a comet (Comet Churyumov-Gerasimenko); Malaysia Airways Flight 17 (MH17) shot down by a surface-to-air missile over Ukraine; North Korea hacks Sony Photos.

Those that left us in 2014: Robin Williams commits suicide; American poet and civil rights activist Maya Angelou dies; Lauren Bacall, one in all Hollywood’s iconic actresses dies at 89; American comic and actress Joan Rivers dies

2015: The Yr In Overview

Nepal is devastated by an enormous 7.eight earthquake – practically 9,000 useless, 22,000 injured, three.5 million individuals homeless; Himalayan earthquake results in avalanche on Mount Everest, killing at the least 22 individuals, making it the deadliest avalanche to hit the world’s highest peak; Operation Raahat: Indian Armed Forces and the Ministry of Exterior Affairs evacuate greater than 5,600 individuals, together with 960 international nationals from Yemen through the 2015 navy intervention by Saudi Arabia and its allies; Wing Commander Pooja Thakur of the Indian Air Power turns into the primary feminine officer to steer the Guard of Honour at Rashtrapati Bhavan through the go to of then US President Barack Obama; Sheena Bora homicide case: Indrani and Peter Mukerjea arrested; Volkswagen emission scandal – findings cowl 482,000 vehicles within the US alone; US legalises same-sex marriage; Greece plunges into extreme debt, pressuring EU; Dramatic visuals of the TransAsia Airways Flight 235 crash in Taiwan shocks the world; ‘Je suis Charlie’: Charlie Hebdo terrorist assault in France condemned globally; India initiates the Worldwide Photo voltaic Alliance in main step in the direction of inexperienced vitality, 121 different international locations be a part of; Sundar Pichai takes over as Google CEO.

Those that left us in 2015: Famend scientist, trainer and former President of India APJ Abdul Kalam dies at 83; Grammy-winning blues legend BB King dies at 89; Leonard Nimoy, Spock from Star Trek, dies at 83

2016: The Yr In Overview

Demonetisation in India; India carries out surgical strikes on terror launch pads throughout the Line of Management in Jammu and Kashmir; Indian nationwide Kulbhushan Jadhav kidnapped from Iran, held captive by Pakistan; Mom Teresa canonised posthumously as ‘Saint Teresa of Calcutta’ by Pope Francis at a ceremony in St Peter’s Sq. in Vatican Metropolis; Brexit Vote: Britain votes to go away the EU – The British Exit is termed Brexit; ‘Obama Out’: President Obama drops mic on stage as an emblem of the top of his presidency; Donald Trump is elected as US President; Amazon Prime Video launches worldwide; The historic Paris Local weather Settlement in signed to take efficient measures in opposition to Local weather Change; Scientists invent the Crispr-Cas9, a novel expertise that permits medical researchers to edit and delete DNA, thereby permitting efficient genetic engineering; Florida nightclub capturing: Omar Mateen kills 49 individuals and wounds 53 at a homosexual nightclub in Orlando; Dhaka Cafe Assault: 5 terrorists take dozens hostage on the Holey Artisan cafe in Dhaka, kill 22 civilians, 2 cops; Scientists and researchers efficiently detect the primary direct proof of gravitational waves, utilizing the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory or LIGO – The existence of gravitational waves was first predicted by Albert Einstein in 1916; Pokemon Go, an augmented actuality cell sport, bought tens of millions of individuals out on the road; Leonardo DiCaprio wins Oscar for The Revenant; Brangelina divorce: Angeline Jolie recordsdata for divorce from Brad Pitt.

Those that left us in 2016: Tamil icon and former chief minister Jayalalithaa dies at 68; American singer-songwriter Prince dies at 57; English singer-songwriter George Michael discovered useless in his mattress in his residence in England; Singer-songwriter David Bowie dies at 69; Alan Rickman, who performed Hogwarts professor Severus Snape in Harry Potter dies at 69; Legendary boxer Muhammad Ali dies at 74; Cuban communist revolutionary Fidel Castro dies at 90

2017: The Yr In Overview

One nation, one tax – India adopts GST, largest reform since opening of the financial system; Kulbhushan Jadhav sentenced to dying by a Pakistani navy court docket – India, denied consular entry on a number of events, takes Pakistan to UN court docket ICJ; India’s ISRO set the world report for the biggest variety of satellites ever launched efficiently on a single rocket – 104 satellites; The India-China border standoff at Doklam lasts 73 days; SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket turns into the world’s first reusable rocket to efficiently full a mission; Section 1 of the Iran-India Chabahar Port opens; Indian priest Father Tom Uzhunnalil rescued from ISIS captivity in Yemen, returns safely to India; London’s Grenfell Tower hearth: 72 individuals die, 70 others essential in one in all Britain’s worst fires; Texas church capturing – 26 individuals killed in mass capturing by Devin Patrick Kelley in Sutherland Springs in US; Las Vegas Strip capturing: Stephen Paddock opens hearth on a crowd of concert-goers, killing 58 individuals and wounding 413; Charlottesville white supremacy march gathers momentum; Australia legalises same-sex marriage; #MeToo motion spreads the world over; Harvey Weinstein sexual abuse circumstances – Dozens of girls reveal they had been raped, assaulted and sexually abused by Weinstein over a 30 yr interval; Oscars fake pas: La La Land was given the Finest Image award, solely to be take away and given to Moonlight, inflicting an enormous embarrassment on the Oscars;

Those that left us in 2017: Legendary comic Don Rickles dies at 90; Playboy founder Hugh Hefner dies at 91; Rock ‘n’ roll music pioneer Chuck Berry dies at 90; Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington commits suicide; American musician Tom Petty dies at 49

2018: The Yr In Overview

Tesla Motors’ sports activities automotive orbits Earth with astronaut on the wheel; India decriminalises part 377 – consensual gay intercourse between adults; India and Oman signal settlement below which India will get entry to the amenities at Duqm for the Indian Air Power and the Indian Navy; India completes nuclear triad (Air, land and sea, undersea ballistic missile functionality): Completion of the nuclear triad with the primary profitable deterrence patrol by INS Arihant; Kerala devastated by floods: Almost 500 useless, 140 lacking, over 2 lakh individuals homeless; India brings again the mortal stays of 39 Indians killed by ISIS in Iraq’s Mosul; Air India makes historical past, turns into first and solely airline on the planet to fly to Israel over Saudi airspace; India’s ‘Statue of Unity’ turns into the tallest statue on the planet; Roger Federer turns into the primary male tennis participant to win 20 grand slams; The Fb-Cambridge Analytica knowledge scandal; Royal Marriage ceremony: Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex marry; Indra Nooyi steps down as CEO of PepsiCo Inc after 12 years in workplace; California wildfires within the US; Affiliate Justice of the US Supreme Court docket Brett Kavanaugh faces sexual assault allegations; US-China commerce struggle begins; Saudi writer and columnist Jamal Khashoggi who fled in 2017, killed in Turkey; Tham Luang cave rescue: The miraculous cave rescue in Thailand – 12 boys of a soccer crew, aged 11 to 16, and their 25-year-old assistant coach enter a cave which will get flooded. The rescue ops take 18 days; US Home of Representatives passes invoice and allocates funds to construct the US-Mexico border wall.

Those that left us in 2018: Former Prime Minister of India Atal Bihari Vajpayee dies at 93; Tamil icon and former chief minister Karunanidhi dies at 94; Bollywood actress Sridevi dies at 54; Legendary American comedian e book author Stan Lee, creator of Spider-Man, Iron Man, Hulk, and plenty of extra, dies at 95; Superstar chef and writer Anthony Bourdain commits suicide at 61; Swedish DJ and digital artist Avicii (actual title: Tim Bergling) commits suicide at 28; Former US President George HW Bush dies at 94; Former US Senator John McCain dies at 82.

2019: The Yr In Overview

World celebrates the 150th yr of Mahatma Gandhi’s beginning; Narendra Modi is re-elected Prime Minister of India, kinds a 2nd majority authorities after the World’s largest ever elections until now; Supreme Court docket of India delivers its verdict on the Ayodhya land dispute case, settling one of many longest disputes globally; India sends its second lunar exploration mission, Chandrayaan-2; India-American Abhijit Banerjee wins the Nobel Prize within the subject of Financial Sciences; Balakot airstrikes: India carries out pre-emptive airstrikes on a JeM terror coaching facility in Pakistan’s Balakot; Parliament of India declares the follow of Triple Talaq unlawful and unconstitutional; Kulbhushan Jadhav case: Worldwide Court docket of Justice guidelines in favour of India – 16-judge UN court docket bench dominated 15-1 in favour of India, stops Kulbhushan Jadhav’s execution, tells Islamabad to provide consular entry; India revokes the “temporary” Article 370 from its Structure; Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh change into union territories; India efficiently checks anti-satellite or ASAT weapon below the mission code-named Mission Shakti, turns into an area energy; Sundar Pichai takes over as CEO of Alphabet – Google’s guardian firm; Notre-Dame de Paris hearth: Large hearth on the Notre-Dame Cathedral in France; Flight Lieutenant Bhawana Kanth change into India’s first lady air power pilot to qualify to undertake fight missions on a fighter jet; Sub-Lieutenant Shivangi of the Indian Navy turns into its first lady pilot; Pakistan-based terrorist Masood Azhar designated a world terrorist by the UN Safety Council; Donald Trump turns into the primary sitting US President to set foot in North Korea; Operation Kayla Mueller: ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi killed by the US navy; India’s quickest practice – Practice 18, also referred to as Vande Bharat Categorical, flagged off by PM Modi; India pronounces plan to launch its personal area station; missions to Mars, Venus, and Solar; Sri Lanka Easter bombings: 259 individuals killed, over 500 injured after three church buildings and three luxurious lodges are focused in a sequence of coordinated terrorist suicide bombings; New Zealand’s Christchurch mosque shootings: Gunman kills 51 individuals, injures 49, live-streams the assault on Fb; American financier and convicted intercourse offender Jeffrey Epstein commits suicide; Walmart capturing: El Paso, Texas – A gunman shot and killed 22 individuals and injured 24 others; Households of unlawful migrants separated on the US-Mexico border – Youngsters separated from dad and mom; Hong Kong Protests: Anti-China protests rock Hong Kong; First black gap picture captured on digital camera, considered by 2 billion individuals worldwide; Local weather activist Greta Thunberg makes highly effective speech on the UN Local weather Change summit; College students the world over protest demanding local weather motion; Anti-CAA, Anti-NRC Protests: Protests throughout India over the Citizenship Modification Act and the Nationwide Register of Residents; Donald Trump Impeached, turns into the third US President to be impeached within the Home of Representatives after .

Those that left us in 2019: Former Defence Minister and Chief Minister of Goa Manohar Parrikar dies at 63; Former chief minister of Delhi Sheila Dikshit dies at 81; Former International Minister and senior BJP chief Sushma Swaraj dies at 67; Former Finance Minister and senior BJP chief Arun Jaitley dies at 66; Famend lawyer Ram Jethmalani dies at 95.

