2010-2019: The Decade’s Most Memorable Political Quotes

The final decade has been important in terms of politics. From some surprising debuts to some stunning election wins, the final decade has seen an enormous change within the political situation of the world. Prime Minister Narendra Modi got here to energy with a thumping victory in 2014 and was re-elected for a second time period this yr with an excellent larger margin. US President Donald Trump defeated Hillary Clinton, in what got here as a shock to many. Virtually all politicians made some very shifting and typically stunning statements. Lets check out a number of the political quotes of leaders from India and the world prior to now decade.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was re-elected with a thumping victory this yr 1. “This is the 21st century and this is new India. Our victory in today’s election is followed by chants of ‘Modi, Modi, Modi’. This is not a victory for Modi. But, today’s victory is not a victory for Modi. This is a victory for the aspirations of every citizen of this country craving for honesty. This is victory of the young man who is walking with the dreams for the 21st century.” — Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated after being re-elected for a second time period in 2019. US President Donald Trump, on local weather change, stated “I don’t believe it”

2. “I don’t believe it. You’re going to have to have China and Japan and all of Asia and all these other countries, you know, it (climate change report) addresses our country. Right now we’re at the cleanest we’ve ever been and that’s very important to me.” — US President Donald Trump on local weather change.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had hinted she would contest in opposition to PM Modi from Varanasi

three. “If Priyanka Gandhi gets scared, she will sit at home and not do politics. I am in politics for good and will be there.” — Congress chief Priyanka Gandhi Vadra after it was determined that she wouldn’t contest elections in opposition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi in 2019.

Jair Bolsonaro had blamed actor Leonardo DiCaprio for helping NGOs to set hearth to Amazon

four. “The Amazon is not being devastated nor is it being consumed by fire, as the media is falsely portraying. Do not hesitate to visit Brazil…It is a fallacy to say that the Amazon is a heritage of humankind, and it is a misconception, as scientists claim, to say that our forest is the lungs of the world.” — Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro on the large Amazon rainforest wildfire this yr.

“India will never forget the Uri attack,” PM Modi stated

5. “Terrorists should hear out clearly that India will never forget the Uri attack…. I want to tell the leadership of Pakistan that the sacrifice of our 18 jawans will not go in vain.” — Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated after the Uri assault that claimed the lives of 18 troopers.

Boris Johnson not too long ago received the UK elections

6. “I’d rather be dead in a ditch. I just don’t…I really need… [EU] cost a billion pounds a month, it achieves absolutely nothing. What is the point of further delay?” — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on delaying Brexit.

Jacinda Ardern had began her speech with an Islamic greeting

7. “That’s why you will never hear me mention his name. He is a terrorist, he is a criminal, he is an extremist. But he will, when I speak, be nameless. He may have sought notoriety, but we in New Zealand will give him nothing. Not even his name.” — New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern stated on the person behind the lethal Christchurch mosque shootings that claimed the lives of over 50 individuals.

Narendra Modi has performed a surgical strike and an airstrike on terrorist camps in Pakistan

eight. “I knew it was a big risk. I never care about any political risk to me. The biggest consideration for me was the safety of the soldiers who were willing to sacrifice their lives on our word. Information came that two-three units have reached the safe zone, so don’t worry. But I said I won’t breathe easy till the last man returns.” — Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated after conducting surgical strikes on terrorist camps in PoK days after the Uri assault.

Donald Trump had nominated Brett Kavanaugh as a Supreme Courtroom decide

9. “It is a very scary time for young men in America, where you can be guilty of something you may not be guilty of. This is a very, very — this is a very difficult time.” — Donald Trump stated on the MeToo motion. He made these feedback through the trial of Brett Kavanaugh, who he had nominated as a decide of the Supreme Courtroom. Mr Kavanaugh had been accused of sexual assault by a professor when he was 17-years-old.

Justin Trudeau has on many events affirmed that he’s a feminist

10. “Because it’s 2015!” — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on being requested about his gender balanced authorities.