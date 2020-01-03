2010s in the UK was the second hottest decade in a CENTURY

By Christian Gysin for the Every day Mail

Revealed: 19:01 EST, 2 January 2020 | Up to date: 19:05 EST, 2 January 2020

The previous decade within the UK was the second hottest up to now 100 years and set eight high-temperature data, figures revealed final night time.

The Met Workplace mentioned 2010 to 2019 was solely barely behind 2000 to 2009.

It noticed most temperature data in February, July, October and November.

The previous decade within the UK was the second hottest up to now 100 years and set eight high-temperature data. Pictured, sunbathers on Bournemouth seaside in July 25, 2019 on the day the UK surpassed the most well liked July day on file

And, pending verification, a possible new one final month when Achfary within the Scottish Highlands recorded 65.6F (18.7C) on December 28.

However there was only one low-temperature file, with -Four.7C (23.5F) in Tredegar, South Wales, throughout the so-called Beast from the East in March 2018.

Consultants warned local weather change was prone to produce extra warmth data this decade.

The most popular winter day on file of 70.2F (21.2C) was set at Kew Gardens in west London on February 26. And July 25 noticed the most well liked day ever when 101.66F (38.7C) was registered at Cambridge College Botanic Gardens.

Dr Mark McCarthy, of the Nationwide Local weather Data Centre, mentioned: ‘It’s notable what number of of those excessive data have been set in the newest decade.

‘We expect the warming development to proceed via the 21st century and we’d count on these types of data subsequently to be damaged sooner or later.’

The mildest situations during the last weekend have been in northern elements of the nation as a result of a freak rush of tropical air.

The Met Workplace mentioned Cassley, in Sutherland, Scotland, reached 62.4F (16.9C) at 3am final Sunday which comfortably beat the 61F (16.1C) recorded on December 29 and 30 in 1925.

Daytime temperatures on Saturday peaked at 55.2F (12.9C) at Bala, Gwynedd, and 54.5F (12.5C) at Keswick in Cumbria, whereas 52.5F (11.4C) was recorded at Chillingham Barns, Northumberland.

The earlier file in December was 63.8F (17.7C) in England in 1985 and 1994 whereas 64.9F (18.3C) was recorded in Scotland in 1948.

In distinction, Rome solely reached a excessive of 48F (9.9C) and Athens 46F (7.8C) earlier this week.