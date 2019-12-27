2019-20 Safest For Train Passengers, No Deaths In Accidents So Far

The railways recorded 16 deaths in 2018-19, 28 the earlier fiscal, and 195 in 2016-17.

New Delhi:

The Indian Railways has recorded zero passenger deaths in rail accidents in FY 2019-20 thus far, making it the nationwide transporter’s most secure 12 months in historical past, in keeping with official knowledge.

The railways recorded 16 deaths in 2018-19, 28 the earlier fiscal, and 195 in 2016-17.

Whereas between 1990-1995, a mean of over 500 accidents came about yearly with round 2,400 deaths and four,300 injured in these 5 years; between 2013-2018, a mean of round 110 accidents came about yearly which killed round 990 folks and injured about 1,500 folks, in keeping with knowledge obtainable with PTI.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday credited the railways’ fatality-free run between April 1 and December 27 this 12 months to the laborious work of its 13 lakh- odd personnel.

“From April 1 to December 27 this 12 months, we didn’t have a single (mishap-related) dying of any railway passenger.

It’s a nice achievement by 13 lakh railway staff who work day and night time, by means of thick and skinny, by means of rains, snow, warmth and even violence to make sure that trains run easily,” the Railway Minister mentioned.

Railway prepare accidents (consequential) contains collision, derailment, hearth, stage crossing accidents and different miscellaneous accidents.

Whereas calculating the casualty as a result of a prepare accident, the variety of individuals killed are taken into consideration. The casualty is additional categorised into dying of railway passenger, railway employees and others.

The railways doesn’t rely run-over casualties as deaths in railway accidents.

The Railways has steadily improved its accident figures. Whereas in 2017-2018, until March, there have been 73 accidents, the primary time the railways achieved a two-digit accident determine, the determine between April and December 15 in 2018 was 45.

In 2014-15, there have been 50 accidents at unmanned stage crossings, in 2015-16, it was 20, in 2016-17, it was 10, in 2017-18, three, in 2018-19, three and 0 in 2019-20.

The variety of injured in these accidents have additionally come down through the years. In 2016-17, 365 folks had been injured in varied prepare accidents together with the derailment of 15 coaches of the Ajmer-Sealdah Categorical on December 28, 2016, by which 44 had been injured.

This was additionally the 12 months when the Hirakhand Categorical derailed injuring 68.

In 2017-18, 195 folks had been injured, with a serious accident in Khatauli in Uttar Pradesh the place 97 folks had been injured and 23 had been killed when the Kalinga Utkal Categorical derailed. In 2018-2019, 106 had been injured.

It was additionally throughout this era that 59 folks had been killed and about 100 had been injured when a prepare ran right into a crowd of spectators who had been standing on the tracks watching the Dusshera competition in Amritsar.

The railways, nevertheless, maintained that this incident didn’t come below the umbrella of prepare accidents because the spectators had been “encroaching” upon railway property. In 2019-20, there have been no accidents involving passenger trains, however some derailments of products trains have occurred thus far. Whereas 33 passengers had been injured in throughout this era, besides the deaths of some staff, no passenger deaths had been reported.

Among the rail accidents that occurred this 12 months included the derailment of 11 coaches of the Seemanchal Categorical, the derailment of the Chhapra-Surat Tapti Ganga Categorical, hearth within the Hyderabad Deccan-New Delhi Telangana Categorical Pantry Automobile and an accident involving two trains which collided with one another in Telangana by which 16 passengers had been injured and motorman was killed.

The railways mentioned they’d been in a position to obtain zero deaths on tracks in 2019 due to a slew of measures undertaken during the last 12 months.

This included mega blocks for upkeep, use of contemporary machines in upkeep, elimination of all unmanned stage crossings, alternative of ICF coaches with LHB coaches, monitor renewal and signalling modernisation and extra delegation of energy to discipline stage officers.

Whereas 156 ICF coaches had been changed with LHB coaches from April to November 2019, 92 had been changed in FY 2018-2019.

The railways additionally took main six-hour blocks for upkeep throughout 2019-2020 — from April to November 153 such blocks had been accomplished whereas 45 are underway.

In 2018-2019, 183 blocks had been taken for upkeep functions.

(This story has not been edited by HEARALPUBLICIST employees and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)