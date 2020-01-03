2019 finished as Denver’s coldest year since 1997

The headline could also be a bit deceptive, however regardless of: 2019 completed as Denver’s coldest yr since 1997.

With a mean annual temperature of 49.6 levels, 2019 completed as a barely colder-than-average yr in Denver, though by most definitions it wasn’t an particularly chilly 365-day stretch.

That mentioned, 2019 was a yr typically outlined by chilly climate occasions: the bomb cyclone in March, the bizarre Could 21-22 snowstorm alongside the Entrance Vary, and an enormous snowpack 2018-19 winter for the mountains.

The top end result was that Denver completed with a mean annual temperature that ran almost a level beneath the long-term common, and it resulted within the metropolis’s coldest general yr since 1997, when the common annual temperature was 48.7 levels.

However this might all simply be interpreted a unique means: Denver’s final 20-plus years have been unusually scorching. Based on the Nationwide Climate Service workplace in Boulder, 2019 wasn’t “excessively cold or wet”. All in all, 2019 was a reasonably common yr, at the least by long-term climatological requirements. The 49.6-degree mark was lower than a level colder than the long-term (148-year) common annual temperature of 50.5 levels.

Denver’s 2019 Common Temperature & Precipitation:

Not excessively heat or dry. Not excessively chilly or moist. 2019 Common Temp got here in at 49.6°, which is zero.9° beneath the 148 yr Avg of 50.5° 2019 Whole Precip was 15.51″, which is 1.03″ above the 148 yr Avg of 14.48″ #COwx pic.twitter.com/cNFUUFT6ET — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) January 1, 2020

Temperatures have risen internationally lately resulting from world warming, and temperatures over the past 30 years have run a few half-degree hotter than common in Denver consequently as nicely. Since 1990, Denver’s official temperatures have run zero.5 levels hotter than the long-term (148-year) common. That’s made years like 2019 tougher to come back by lately: even if 2019 was lower than a level beneath common, it was solely the sixth yr (out of 20) of below-average annual temperatures in Denver since 2000. None of these six years have featured temperatures a level or extra beneath the long-term common, whereas eight of the final 20 years have seen temperatures a level or extra above common.

On the precipitation aspect of issues, Denver formally acquired some excellent news, though that is also interpreted a unique means: 15.51 inches of precipitation (rain and snowfall-equivalent moisture) fell at Denver Worldwide Airport in 2019. That’s about an inch above the long-term common, and the wettest yr since 2015. That 15.51-inch rain complete was additionally almost double the 2018 complete of eight.53 inches of official moisture at DIA.

On the local weather location at Denver’s previous Stapleton Airport, nonetheless, solely 12.64 inches of rain fell, pointing to pretty variable 2019 precipitation figures throughout the Denver space, principally because of the precise placement of summer season thunderstorms.

However, regardless of the Stapleton determine, Colorado usually noticed loads of moisture in 2019, as evidenced by an enormous enchancment in drought situations from the beginning of the calendar yr.

Although 2019 leaned moist and funky alongside the Entrance Vary, it differentiated from general long-term tendencies.