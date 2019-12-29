2019 NFL playoff picture

Right here’s a have a look at the NFL playoff image:

AFC

No. 1 seed: Baltimore Ravens (13-2) — first-round bye, home-field benefit by means of the AFC playoffs.

No. 2 seed: Kansas Metropolis Chiefs (12-Four) — first-round bye.

No. three seed: New England Patriots (12-Four) — will host the No. 6 seed within the wild-card spherical.

No. Four seed: Houston Texans (10-5) — will host No. 5 Buffalo Payments within the wild-card spherical.

No. 5 seed: Buffalo Payments (10-6) — will play at No. Four Houston Texans within the wild-card spherical.

No. 6 seed: Steelers, Titans or Raiders — will play at No. three New England Patriots within the wild-card spherical.

Oakland clinches if …

Raiders win AND

Steelers lose AND

Titans lose AND

Colts win AND

Certainly one of these groups — Bears, Lion, Chargers or Patriots — win or tie, to ensure that Raiders to beat Steelers within the tiebreaker.

Pittsburgh clinches if …

Steelers win and Titans lose or tie OR

Steelers tie and Titans lose OR

Titans lose, Colts win and Raiders lose or tie OR

Titans lose, Colts win and Steelers tie Raiders in tiebreak (Vikings, Packers, Chiefs and Dolphins should win)

Tennessee clinches if …

Titans win OR

Titans tie and Steelers lose or tie OR

Steelers lose and Colts lose or tie

NFC

No. 1 seed: Packers or 49ers — first-round bye, home-field benefit by means of the NFC playoffs.

Inexperienced Bay clinches if 49ers lose

San Francisco clinches with a win or tie

No. 2 seed: Packers or Saints — first-round bye.

Inexperienced Bay clinches if 49ers win or tie

New Orleans clinches if 49ers lose

No. three seed: Saints or Seahawks — will host No. 6 seed within the wild-card spherical.

Seattle clinches with a win

New Orleans clinches with a 49ers win or tie

No. Four seed: Eagles or Cowboys — will host No. 5 seed within the wild-card spherical.

Dallas clinches if …

Cowboys win and Eagles lose

Philadelphia clinches if …

Eagles win or tie OR

Cowboys lose or tie

No. 5 seed: 49ers or Seahawks — will play at No. Four seed within the wild-card spherical.

San Francisco clinches if …

Seahawks win

Seattle clinches if …

49ers win or tie

No. 6 seed: Minnesota Vikings — will play at No. three seed within the wild-card spherical.