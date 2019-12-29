2019 NFL playoff picture

Right here’s a have a look at the NFL playoff image:
AFC
No. 1 seed: Baltimore Ravens (13-2) — first-round bye, home-field benefit by means of the AFC playoffs.
No. 2 seed: Kansas Metropolis Chiefs (12-Four) — first-round bye.
No. three seed: New England Patriots (12-Four) — will host the No. 6 seed within the wild-card spherical.
No. Four seed: Houston Texans (10-5) — will host No. 5 Buffalo Payments within the wild-card spherical.
No. 5 seed: Buffalo Payments (10-6) — will play at No. Four Houston Texans within the wild-card spherical.
No. 6 seed: Steelers, Titans or Raiders — will play at No. three New England Patriots within the wild-card spherical.
Oakland clinches if …
- Raiders win AND
- Steelers lose AND
- Titans lose AND
- Colts win AND
- Certainly one of these groups — Bears, Lion, Chargers or Patriots — win or tie, to ensure that Raiders to beat Steelers within the tiebreaker.
Pittsburgh clinches if …
- Steelers win and Titans lose or tie OR
- Steelers tie and Titans lose OR
- Titans lose, Colts win and Raiders lose or tie OR
- Titans lose, Colts win and Steelers tie Raiders in tiebreak (Vikings, Packers, Chiefs and Dolphins should win)
Tennessee clinches if …
- Titans win OR
- Titans tie and Steelers lose or tie OR
- Steelers lose and Colts lose or tie
NFC
No. 1 seed: Packers or 49ers — first-round bye, home-field benefit by means of the NFC playoffs.
- Inexperienced Bay clinches if 49ers lose
- San Francisco clinches with a win or tie
No. 2 seed: Packers or Saints — first-round bye.
- Inexperienced Bay clinches if 49ers win or tie
- New Orleans clinches if 49ers lose
No. three seed: Saints or Seahawks — will host No. 6 seed within the wild-card spherical.
- Seattle clinches with a win
- New Orleans clinches with a 49ers win or tie
No. Four seed: Eagles or Cowboys — will host No. 5 seed within the wild-card spherical.
Dallas clinches if …
- Cowboys win and Eagles lose
Philadelphia clinches if …
- Eagles win or tie OR
- Cowboys lose or tie
No. 5 seed: 49ers or Seahawks — will play at No. Four seed within the wild-card spherical.
San Francisco clinches if …
- Seahawks win
Seattle clinches if …
- 49ers win or tie
No. 6 seed: Minnesota Vikings — will play at No. three seed within the wild-card spherical.
