2019 Safest Year For Passengers With No Deaths Due To Rail Accidents

Railway doesn’t depend run over deaths as deaths in railway accidents.

New Delhi:

Indian Railways has recorded zero passenger deaths in rail accidents in 2019, making it the nationwide transporter’s most secure yr in historical past, in response to official information.

Whereas railways witnessed workers deaths over the past yr, there have been no passenger deaths within the final 12 months, the info revealed.

In 2018-19, railways recorded 16 deaths, 28 deaths in 2017-2018 and 195 deaths throughout 2016-2017.

Whereas between 1990-1995, a mean of greater than 500 accidents befell yearly, with round 2,400 deaths and four,300 injured in these 5 years, a decade later between 2013-2018, a mean of round 110 accidents befell yearly which killed round 990 folks and injured about 1,500 folks, in response to information obtainable with PTI.

Railway prepare accidents (consequential) contains collision, derailment, fireplace, degree crossing accidents and different miscellaneous accidents. Whereas calculating the casualty on account of a prepare accident, the variety of individuals killed are taken into consideration. The casualty is additional categorised into dying of railway passenger, railway workers and others.

Railways has steadily improved its accident figures. Whereas in 2017-2018, until March, there have been 73 accidents, the primary time the railways achieved a two digit determine, the determine between April and December 15 in 2018 was 45.

In 2014-15 there have been 50 accidents at unmanned degree crossings, in 2015-16 it was, 20 in 2016-17, 10 in 2017-18, three in 2018-19 – three and 0 in 2019-20.

The variety of injured in these accidents have additionally come down over time. In 2016-17, 365 folks had been injured in varied prepare accidents together with the derailment of 15 coaches of the Ajmer-Sealdah Categorical on December 28, 2016, by which 44 had been injured. This was additionally the yr when the Hirakhand Categorical derailed injuring 68.

In 2017-18, 195 folks had been injured, with a serious accident in Khatauli in Uttar Pradesh the place 97 folks had been injured and 23 had been killed when the Kalinga Utkal Categorical derailed. In 2018-2019, 106 had been injured.

It was additionally throughout this era that 59 folks had been killed and about 100 had been injured when a prepare ran right into a crowd of spectators who had been standing on the tracks watching the Dusshera pageant in Amritsar.

Railways, nevertheless, maintained that this incident didn’t come below the umbrella of prepare accidents because the spectators had been “encroaching”.

In 2019-20, there have been no accidents involving passenger trains, however some derailments of products trains have occurred to this point. Whereas 33 passengers had been injured previously 12 months, besides the deaths of some workers, no passenger deaths had been reported.

A number of the rail accidents that occurred this yr included the derailment of 11 coaches of the Seemanchal Categorical, the derailment of the Chhapra-Surat Tapti Ganga Categorical, fireplace within the Hyderabad Deccan-New Delhi Telangana Categorical Pantry Automobile and an accident involving two trains which collided with one another in Telangana by which 16 passengers had been injured and motorman was killed.

Railways mentioned they’d been in a position to obtain zero deaths on tracks in 2019 due to a slew of measures which were undertaken during the last yr. This included mega blocks for upkeep, use of recent machines in upkeep, elimination of all unmanned degree crossings, substitute of ICF coaches with LHB coaches monitor renewal and signalling modernisation and extra delegation of energy to subject degree officers.