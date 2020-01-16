News

2019 Second-Hottest Year On Record

January 17, 2020
1 Min Read

Local weather knowledge collected by the Nationwide Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and NASA discovered that final yr was the second-hottest yr on document, persevering with a worrying development that has resulted within the planet warming 1.eight levels Fahrenheit (or nearly 1 diploma Celsius) prior to now 50 years. What do you assume?

“Doesn’t NASA have other planets they should be worrying about?”

Jacques Harding • Parade Coordinator

“If we keep calling every year the hottest, it’s going to cheapen the whole meaning of the word.”

Fraser Reid • Hamster Breeder

“For those of us curious about what’s hiding under the polar cap, this is pretty good news.”

Ellen Jones • Desk Setter

