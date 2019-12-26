2019’s strange stories from the road

The GTA doesn’t have a monopoly on dangerous driving which, in too many instances, has had tragic penalties.

Listed here are examples of strange, non-fatal 2019 incidents on highways and byways, together with an irked slow-going Toronto-bound passenger, a saddle-dancing biker taunting cops and a driver accused of damaging cruisers exterior a police station.

IF AT FIRST YOU DON’T SUCCEED

A Wilton, Conn. driver was arrested twice for drunk driving — the second time after shopping for recent booze.

Police reported alcohol on the 64-year-old’s breath after her automotive crashed right into a parked car Sept. 9.

A subsequent blood-alcohol check registered virtually triple the authorized restrict.

Charged with Driving Below the Affect (DUI), driving with a revoked license, working an unlicensed vehicle, possessing managed Tylenol-codeine ache killer capsules, she headed to a liquor retailer six hours after being launched, police stated. Launched after posting a $230 U.S. bond requiring her in a later courtroom, a second sobriety check reportedly confirmed her barely above the authorized impaired restrict.

COPS DON’T GIVE FREE RIDES

A girl who referred to as Peel Regional Police asking for a trip due to heavy visitors in late November was politely informed she was losing useful 911 time.

Worrying about lacking a prepare at Union Station in Toronto due to her snails-paced taxi, she requested if an “emergency ride service” was accessible.

When the operator replied “we don’t do that,” the caller apologized.

Rides in cruisers are often reserved for emergencies, assist after a mishap, or to drive a prisoner to a police station. Whodathunkit?

‘BABY JESUS’ BIKER TAUNTS COPS

A Texan generally known as ‘Baby Jesus’ turned himself in after reportedly taunting police as he carried out wheelies and stood on his bike whereas weaving out and in of visitors.

The 22-year-old escaped pursuit Aug. 10, however witnesses helped determine him from a dashcam recording. The Blue Mound Texas Police Division posted a Fb assertion urging the rampaging rider to give up, “or we can come to you.”

The accused daredevil was charged with evading arrest after surrendering Sept. four on the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Workplace.



Confessed drunk driver Breanna Daybreak Hernandez, 32, referred to as 911 toreport a attainable intoxicated driver – herself

Davis County Jail, Utah

DRUNK DRIVER CALLS 911 ABOUT … DRUNK DRIVER

It’s not usually somebody telephones police and confesses.

On Aug. 16, Breanna Daybreak Hernandez, 32, referred to as 911 to report a boozy driver in Woods Cross, Utah — who was, in truth, herself.

Laughing and burping, Hernandez supplied her license plate quantity, claiming to be following a drunk motorist. Officers caught her throughout a foot chase after she sprinted, then discovered an virtually empty whiskey bottle in her automotive.

After waking up in hospital, the place she was transported after resisting arrest, Hernandez referred to as the 911 dispatch middle and

admitted being “ready to go to jail and do her time,” a courtroom doc said.

She pleaded responsible three weeks later to DUI with an open bottle of alcohol, was fined $1,260 U.S., and sentenced to 12 days in jail, plus 12 months probation.

DON’T TAKE YOUR GUN TO DRIVE, SON

A profession prison NY city police stopped after his automotive drove via a cease sign up September was armed with an slurry excuse — and a pistol, officers stated.

The 61-year-old had blurred eyes and wobbling phrases however no driver’s license, police reported.

The driving force, whose 27 arrests since 1982 included housebreaking, was launched after being booked on quite a few costs, together with DUI within the Bronx and having a loaded 9mm handgun.

A person in a clown costume leads the California Freeway Patrol on a

chase via Venice on July 20, 2019.

WIGGED ‘JOKER’ TAUNTS HIGHWAY COPS

Los Angeles space drivers, pedestrians and on-line TV viewers watched in awe as police pursued a driver carrying the masks of Batman’s arch nemesis and a clown wig for about 65 kilometers.

Video taken from helicopters and aired by station KTLA confirmed him sometimes wielding a prop chainsaw, typically driving along with his ft poking via the sunroof or standing, and taunting California Freeway Patrol (CHP) officers as he confronted backwards.

Dozens of curious onlookers watched because the 40-year-old wigged surprise was arrested by CHP officers and Los Angeles police after working from his BMW into the Pacific Ocean close to in style Venice Seaside.

Although the motive for his clowning caper because the Joker was not revealed, he was jailed on suspicion of felony evading police whereas driving recklessly, a cost that carries a jail time period of as much as three years.

He pleaded not responsible and a lady companion who had sometimes steered the automotive was not charged.

FAST ARREST AFTER CRUISERS SMASHED

A loud crash exterior a Sydney, Australia-area police station in July introduced officers working.

Surveillance video recorded a van rushing off after slamming into two squad automobiles, leaving one closely broken.

Officers who arrested the driving force about an hour later, seized about 270 kilograms of methamphetamine charged him with drug trafficking, negligent driving, and never offering correct info to police.

“This man has certainly had a very, very bad day,” an Eastwood Police Station spokesman wryly informed reporters.