“2020 Delhi Polls Will Be Tech-Driven,” Says Chief Electoral Officer

The purpose is to achieve completely different sections of voters, high ballot panel official mentioned (Representational)

New Delhi:

The Delhi polls will see extra thrust on use of know-how complemented with large campaigns within the run-up, Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh mentioned on Tuesday and hoped the twin-edged technique will result in a higher turnout than in 2015.

In an unique interview, Mr Singh mentioned his workplace will quickly launch a mega, multi-domain outside marketing campaign forward of the February eight elections to attract giant variety of citizens to the polling cubicles.

“The 2020 Delhi polls will be tech-driven with greater use of technology elements like mobile apps, QR codes, social media interface, seeking to enhance the experience of all categories of voters, before polling or on the voting day. And we are trying to make the best use of it,” he mentioned.

In keeping with Mr Singh, targeted campaigns have been deliberate by his workplace to achieve out to completely different sections of voters, aiming to interrupt the “urban apathy” of the citizens.

“We are soon going to launch a very focused massive outdoor publicity campaign to appeal to voters to exercise their franchise. Under this, metro stations and select coaches on certain corridors, bus shelters, and other public places having high footfall will be used,” Mr Singh mentioned.

He mentioned the CEO Workplace has additionally partnered with “Josh Talks” platform to achieve out to younger citizens and first-time voters.

“They (Josh Talks) approached us few days ago, and we have decided to partner with them. They will conduct talk sessions in colleges and other institutions to target young voters,” he mentioned.

Moreover, two extra ambassadors have been roped in, fashionable radio jockey Naved Khan and Kathak dancer Alaknanda Dasgupta to unfold the message to voters, whereas sportspersons Manika Batra and Rishabh Pant will proceed to endorse our campaigns.

“Their faces, along with new slogans coined for the outdoor campaign will be seen on publicity material for greater reach. I am very hopeful that greater use of technology and these huge campaigns will significantly contribute to push the voter turnout higher this time compared to that in the last Assembly polls,” Mr Singh mentioned.

In 2015 Meeting polls, Delhi noticed a turnout of about 67 per cent, whereas it was about 60 per cent in Lok Sabha elections final yr. Nominations for the high-stakes Delhi elections began on Tuesday with ballot authorities issuing the notification for the February eight polls.

Elections to the 70-member Delhi Meeting guarantees to be a triangular contest with the AAP hoping to retain energy on the plank of improvement and the BJP and the Congress decided to place up a spirited problem. The counting of votes will probably be taken up on February 11.

Over 1.46 crore voters are eligible to train their franchise within the February eight Meeting election in Delhi, in line with the ultimate electoral roll. Over 2 lakh amongst them are first-time voters, Mr Singh mentioned.

The Delhi CEO had earlier mentioned that there have been a complete of 1,46,92,136 voters- 80,55,686 males, 66,35,635 females and 815 belonging to 3rd gender- within the ultimate voters checklist.

The variety of voters in varied classes embrace abroad voter (489), service voters (11,556), voters in age group 18-19 years (2,08,883) and aged above 80 years (2,05,zero35), and specifically challenged (55,823).