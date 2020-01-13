2020 Lohri: Know All Traditions And Rituals Of The Harvest Festival

Lohri Competition 2020: Lohri competition is noticed the evening earlier than Makar Sankranti or Maghi.

New Delhi:

Lohri, the Punjabi harvest competition, will likely be celebrated on January 14, Wednesday this yr. Lohri competition is a celebration of the winter crop season. Prayers are supplied to Surya, the Solar God, on at the present time. Lohri is noticed only a evening earlier than Makar Sankranti, a competition that marks the top of the month with the winter solstice and starting of longer days. Lohri is a standard welcome of longer days and Solar’s journey to the northern hemisphere by Sikhs and Hindus in Punjab. It’s an official restricted vacation within the state.

Lohri traditions and rituals:

On Lohri competition, the Hindu and the Sikh communities gentle a holy bonfire that signifies passing of the winter solstice. Bonfires, an vital a part of the festivities, are lit as households dance to Punjabi people songs. Festive meals embody groundnut, sesame-jaggery blended sweets referred to as rewari and popcorns. Individuals additionally fly kites on at the present time and the sky is dotted with multi-coloured kites like “Tukkal”, “Chhaj”, “Pari” of various dimensions and shapes carrying Completely happy Lohri and Completely happy New Yr messages. Makar Sankranti fosters the spirit of brotherhood whereas Lohri is noticed as a celebration of latest harvest. Ladies carry out gidda, the people dance of Punjab and males carry out bhangra dance to have a good time the Lohri competition. Bonfire and people songs are a serious a part of the celebration, and prayers are supplied to the holy hearth adopted by distribution of sweets and prasad (holy choices). The Lohri competition is noticed the evening earlier than Makar Sankranti or Maghi. The principle winter crop of Punjab – wheat, which is sown in October is seen on the prime type of January throughout the fields of Punjab. The crop is then later harvested in March. On Lohri, prayers are supplied to Earth, Solar God, the hearth and the fields for prosperity, well being, and good harvest.

Completely happy Lohri!