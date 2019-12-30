News

2020 NFL draft order

December 30, 2019
Right here’s a have a look at the NFL draft order earlier than the playoffs start. The non-playoff groups are set. The playoff groups — picks 21-32 — might be decided by postseason play:

1. Cincinnati Bengals (2-14)

2. Washington Redskins (Three-13)

Three. Detroit Lions (Three-12-1)

Four. New York Giants (Four-12)

5. Miami Dolphins (5-11)

6. Los Angeles Chargers (5-11)

7. Carolina Panthers (5-11)

Eight. Arizona Cardinals (5-10-1)

9. Jacksonville Jaguars (6-10)

10. Cleveland Browns (6-10)

11. New York Jets (7-9)

12. Oakland Raiders (7-9)

13. Indianapolis Colts (7-9)

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-9)

15. Denver Broncos (7-9)

16. Atlanta Falcons (7-9)

17. Dallas Cowboys (Eight-Eight)

18. Miami Dolphins by way of Pittsburgh Steelers (Eight-Eight)

19. Oakland Raiders by way of Chicago Bears (Eight-Eight)

20. Jacksonville Jaguars by way of Los Angeles Rams (9-7)

