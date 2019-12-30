2020 NFL draft order

Right here’s a have a look at the NFL draft order earlier than the playoffs start. The non-playoff groups are set. The playoff groups — picks 21-32 — might be decided by postseason play:
1. Cincinnati Bengals (2-14)
2. Washington Redskins (Three-13)
Three. Detroit Lions (Three-12-1)
Four. New York Giants (Four-12)
5. Miami Dolphins (5-11)
6. Los Angeles Chargers (5-11)
7. Carolina Panthers (5-11)
Eight. Arizona Cardinals (5-10-1)
9. Jacksonville Jaguars (6-10)
10. Cleveland Browns (6-10)
11. New York Jets (7-9)
12. Oakland Raiders (7-9)
13. Indianapolis Colts (7-9)
14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-9)
15. Denver Broncos (7-9)
16. Atlanta Falcons (7-9)
17. Dallas Cowboys (Eight-Eight)
18. Miami Dolphins by way of Pittsburgh Steelers (Eight-Eight)
19. Oakland Raiders by way of Chicago Bears (Eight-Eight)
20. Jacksonville Jaguars by way of Los Angeles Rams (9-7)
