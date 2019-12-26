2020 will kick off a new decade and new trends in the real estate market

New decade, new actual property traits.

Simply as many people select to make some modifications in our lives come the brand new yr, the housing market is anticipating to see some modifications in how individuals are shopping for and promoting houses in 2020.

Because the child boomer technology prepares for its subsequent step, a lot of this technology might select to downsize from their giant houses to smaller homes, forsaking a wave of houses in the marketplace. This phenomenon is being referred to as the “silver tsunami.” This can be a development that’s anticipated to deliver greater than roughly 920,000 houses onto the market every year between 2017 and 2027, in response to an article by MarketWatch.

The newly listed houses will probably be bought by millennials, which refers to folks between the ages of 23 and 38, who’re rapidly changing into one of many largest swimming pools of homebuyers. In keeping with the Nationwide Affiliation of Realtors and Sellers Generational Tendencies Report, millennials comprised 37% of homebuyers in 2019. With the intention to market houses to this new homebuyer profile, it is very important perceive who they’re and what their priorities are.

Many members of the millennial technology are extra involved with discovering houses which have options that align with their very own private values and life-style objectives. And though extra millennials are starting to buy houses, their very best houses could also be completely different from the houses that child boomers are exiting.

What’s extra, the millennial technology that was as soon as identified for clinging to city areas is now creating its personal completely happy medium between metropolis and suburb, dubbed “hipsterbia.” This newly coined time period is outlined as smaller, suburban communities with extra single-family houses paired with very best entry to purchasing, eating and leisure choices.

What does this imply for metro Denver? Effectively, seeing as if millennials signify 23.7% of Colorado’s inhabitants, in response to a report by 9News, there could also be extra demand for houses within the 54 neighborhoods that make up metro Denver. Areas which are exterior of downtown however not removed from the motion resembling Greenwood Village, Lakewood and Aurora may very well be the subsequent “hipsterbias.”

Whole properties bought in metro Denver via November of this yr as in comparison with via November of final yr rose by three%, in response to LIV Sotheby’s Worldwide Realty, supporting the assertion that extra homebuyers are exhibiting curiosity in these neighborhoods that present the very best of each worlds.

With solely days remaining earlier than we enter 2020, we are able to sit up for the brand new yr and witnessing new traits inside the housing market. However irrespective of the circumstances, belief knowledgeable actual property dealer to information you thru the method of shopping for or promoting your house. For all your actual property wants, contact LIV Sotheby’s Worldwide Realty by calling 303-893-3200 or visiting LIVSothebysRealty.com.

LIV Sotheby’s Worldwide Realty, the unique Board of Regent for the Who’s Who in Luxurious Actual Property, has 23 workplace areas in metro Denver and surrounding areas, together with Boulder, Fort Rock, Cherry Creek, Denver Tech Heart, downtown Denver, Evergreen and the resort communities of Breckenridge, Winter Park, Dillon, Crested Butte, Telluride and the Vail Valley.

The information and editorial staffs of The Denver Submit had no function on this submit’s preparation.