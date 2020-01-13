21 Cases Registered For Violation Of Model Code Of Conduct In Delhi

The Delhi Meeting elections will probably be held on February eight and the outcomes will probably be declared on February 11.

New Delhi:

As many as 21 FIRs have been registered to this point in reference to the violation of mannequin code of conduct within the nationwide capital, an official of a ballot physique in Delhi mentioned on Monday.

Nodal Officer (Media) Nalin Chauhan, whereas speaking to reporters, mentioned 84 FIRs had been registered below the Arms Act whereas 97 unlicensed weapons and 154 cartridges have been seized.

Chauhan mentioned over three.76 lakh hoardings, banners and posters have been faraway from throughout the town.

Out of those 1,387 have been faraway from the realm below New Delhi Municipal Council, 32,035 from east Delhi, eight,321 from Delhi Cantonment Board, 1,48,864 from south Delhi and 1,85,829 from north Delhi, he mentioned.

The workplace of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) in a press release mentioned, “Around 109.30 kilograms narcotics or drugs have been seized. Till yesterday, 2,152 licensed arms have been deposited and 1,091 persons booked under the Delhi Police Act, as preventive action measures”.

It mentioned below the Excise Act, 220 FIRs been registered whereas 229 individuals have been arrested to this point.

“47 bottles, 312 half and 16,534 quarters of Indian-made foreign liquor have so far seized while 324 bottles, 146 half and 57,588 quarters of country-made liquor have been seized,” the assertion said.