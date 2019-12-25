21-Year-Old Woman Fakes Kidnapping For Trip With Lover In Nagpur: Police

The police grew suspicious after discovering contradictions in her statements. (Representational)

Nagpur:

A girl from Nagpur, Maharashtra, cooked up a pretend story about her kidnapping to cover the actual fact from her household that she had gone with a person on her personal will, the police stated as we speak.

Sunil Gangurde, Inspector of the Gittikhadan Police Station, stated the 21-year-old lady alongside together with her dad and mom filed a kidnapping criticism at eight pm on Monday.

The dad and mom alleged that 4 males compelled their daughter right into a four-wheeler whereas she was on option to faculty, and took her to a secluded place, from the place she by some means managed to flee, he stated, quoting from the criticism.

Quickly after, the police began investigations and took the lady to the spot the place she stated she was taken after being kidnapped. Nagpur Crime Department groups additionally joined the probe and rushed to the spot.

Nonetheless, the police grew suspicious after discovering contradictions in her statements.

The police then checked a CCTV footage from close to her faculty and located that the lady, a BA second yr scholar, left with a person on his bike after attending courses, Mr Gangurde stated.

The police confronted the lady with the proof in entrance of her household after which she confessed to cooking up the kidnapping story, he stated.

Additional investigation revealed that she had gone to a spot on outskirts of Nagpur metropolis together with her boyfriend who then later dropped her residence, the police stated.

Realising she can be scolded by relations for going out with out informing them, the lady got here up with the pretend kidnapping story, the police stated.

The girl thought the matter would find yourself with dad and mom believing her story. Nonetheless, her dad and mom approached the police, resulting in all the drama popping out within the open, they stated.

A police official stated no case has been registered on this regard to date.