December 27, 2019 | 2:37am

A 22-year-old lady was charged with homicide for allegedly working over and killing a person who shot one among her kinfolk in San Jose on Christmas morning, police mentioned.

Sabrina Marie Gutierrez is accused of chasing the sufferer along with her automobile and mowing the person down on a metropolis sidewalk about 2:16 a.m. on Wednesday, in line with San Jose police.

The sufferer had allegedly shot a person associated to Gutierrez throughout an earlier argument, leaving him with non-life threatening accidents, cops mentioned.

When police arrived, they discovered the unconscious sufferer mendacity on the sidewalk with a gun subsequent to him. He was taken to a hospital and declared lifeless.

Gutierrez fled the scene however was later busted. She’s being held in jail with out bail.