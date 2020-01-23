23-Year-Old Man Kills Friend After Dispute Over Rs 200 In Mumbai

The accused has been charged beneath part of homicide

Mumbai:

A 23-year-old labourer has been arrested within the western suburb of Bandra for allegedly killing his pal, who did not return Rs 200 that his brother had borrowed, police stated on Thursday.

Maruti Shetty killed Ramesh Shetty (25) by pushing him right into a nullah at Nirmal Nagar on Wednesday, an official stated.

“Ramesh’s elder brother had borrowed Rs 200 from Maruti, promising to return the money at the earliest,” senior inspector Sangram Pache of Nirmal Nagar police station stated.

When the cash was not returned regardless of frequent reminders, the accused bought right into a combat with Ramesh and pushed him into the nullah the place he drowned, the official stated.

Just a few locals alerted the police, after which the sufferer’s physique was fished out of the nullah and brought to civic-run VN Desai Hospital, the place he was declared useless on arrival, he stated.

The accused has been charged beneath part of homicide and different related provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Mr Pache added.