23-Year-Old Tribal Woman Gang-raped In Chhattisgarh, 3 Arrested

The lady on regaining consciousness, someway managed to succeed in dwelling and narrated the ordeal to oldsters

Korba:

A 23-year-old tribal girl was allegedly raped by three males at a forest in Chhattisgarh’s Korba district, a police official stated on Wednesday.

All of the accused have been arrested, he stated.

The incident befell late Sunday night when the lady went to alleviate herself in a forest space underneath Balco Nagar police station limits, the official stated.

The lady, who’s separated from her husband, was staying at her mother and father’ dwelling in a village since previous few days.

When she went into the forest, the accused immediately grabbed her and dragged her close to a rivulet the place they allegedly took turns to rape her, the official stated.

They tied the lady’s palms with a shawl and in addition gagged her in order that she couldn’t scream for assist, he stated, including that when she fell unconscious, the accused fled.

After the lady regained consciousness, she someway managed to succeed in dwelling and narrated the ordeal to her mother and father who lodged a police criticism on Monday.

Based mostly on the criticism, the three accused, recognized as Rajesh Kumar (28), Shrisingh Kanwar (26) and Ashwani Kumar (25), have been arrested on Tuesday and booked underneath Indian Penal Code Part 376 (D)(gang rape), the official stated.