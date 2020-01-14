24 revival is in the works – but will Kiefer Sutherland return as Jack Bauer?

A revival of 24 remains to be within the works, regardless of Fox lately shelving plans for a prequel centred on a younger Jack Bauer.

Former 24 govt producer Howard Gordon informed Deadline that Todd Harthan, showrunner on medical drama The Resident, is at the moment creating a possible relaunch for the real-time thriller.

“We can’t do it to just do it,” Gordon mentioned. “We want to find the right story. Todd Harthan who is running The Resident is working on it.”

Fox, he added, “certainly wants to do it” – however would any 24 revival be a reboot or a continuation?

In line with Deadline, there are early talks in place for any new model to carry again authentic star Kiefer Sutherland as Jack Bauer.

Sutherland initially performed Counter Terrorism Unit agent Bauer for eight seasons from 2001 to 2010, earlier than reprising the half in restricted sequence 24: Reside One other Day in 2014.

Fox later produced a spin-off with out Sutherland or the Bauer character in 2017, however 24: Legacy – fronted by Corey Hawkins as new character Eric Carter – obtained blended critiques and was cancelled after a single season.

In 2018, Sutherland advised that he would “never say never” to reprising Bauer once more. “We shot the last season [Live Another Day] here in London and I didn’t expect to do that,” he informed ITV’s Lorraine. “I mentioned we had been by no means doing 24 once more, I used to be unsuitable, so I discovered to remain quiet about that.”

Requested if he’d been eager to return to 24, he added: “If the story is good. As long as the story is good.”