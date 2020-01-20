24-Year-Old Allegedly Gang-Raped At Knifepoint In Tamil Nadu’s Vellore

Vellore, Tamil Nadu Rape: Police are looking out for a 3rd suspect. (Representational)

Chennai:

A 24-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by three males at knifepoint in Tamil Nadu’s Vellore on Saturday.

The incident happened at round 7 pm in a park subsequent to the 16th century Vellore Fort within the coronary heart of Vellore, round 140 km from capital Chennai.

In accordance with the police, the boys additionally assaulted the lady’s boyfriend and robbed them of their belongings.

The police have arrested two 18-year-old suspects and are looking out for one more.

A case of rape and theft has been registered.

One girl reported a rape each 15 minutes on a mean in India in 2018, in keeping with authorities information launched this month.

Simply over 85 per cent of the 34,000 rapes reported in 2018 led to expenses, and 27 per cent to convictions, in keeping with the annual crime report launched by the Ministry of Residence Affairs.

The federal government statistics understate the variety of rapes as it’s nonetheless thought of a taboo to report rape in some elements of India, and since rapes that finish in homicide are counted purely as murders.

