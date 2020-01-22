25 Assistant Assistant Commandants in Coast Guard, apply for graduation

The Indian Coast Guard has 1999 the Assistant Commandant Functions are invited for the posts. These posts will likely be stuffed by male candidates of SC / ST class below particular recruitment drive. The net software course of 09 will begin from February to Could. The final date of software 15 is ready to February 2020. candidates can apply inside this time interval.

Assistant Commandant (Common Obligation) / Batch – 02 / 2020 (SRD), Designation: 25

(Particulars of vacancies in line with class)

– SC: 13

– ST – 12

Eligibility

– Have obtained Bachelor diploma with minimal 55 per cent marks from acknowledged college.

– Have studied Arithmetic and Physics at school XII and common 55 share of marks obtained in each these topics.

Pay Scale: Grade Pay 56, Rupees.

Age Vary

– Delivery of applicant 01 from July 1990 30 will need to have occurred between June 1999 (each dates included).

Minimal Bodily Standards

– Top: 157 cm.

– Weight: be in proportion to top.

– Sew: Sew ought to improve to 5 centimeters from the unique dimension when inflated.

– Visibility: For Common Obligation Department, be 6/6, 6/9 with out glasses and 6/6 with glasses, 6/6.

Choice Process

– Shortlisted candidates on the idea of educational efficiency will likely be known as for Preliminary Choice Examination.

– Psychological Potential Take a look at / Cognitive Aptitude Take a look at, Image Notion and Dialogue Take a look at will likely be taken in it. A number of selection questions will likely be requested in aptitude check and the medium will likely be English solely.

– Candidates who qualify within the Preliminary Examination will likely be known as for the ultimate choice. Psychological assessments, group duties and interviews will likely be taken on this. Lastly, candidates making use of for medical check and GD (pilot) will likely be known as for PABT & CPSS.

Heart for Preliminary Examination

– Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Noida

See notification right here

– Login to the web site (www.joinindiancoastguard.gov.in). Go to the 'New Occasion' part on the left facet of the homepage right here.

– Flash hyperlink right here ADVERTISEMENT FOR ASSISTANT COMMANDANT (MEN) SRD FOR SC / ST – 02 / 2020 Click on on the BATCH hyperlink.

– On doing so the commercial associated to the publish will likely be downloaded. Learn it rigorously and examine your eligibility.

Utility Course of

For this, the 'Alternatives' hyperlink will likely be lively on the web site's homepage date. This hyperlink must be clicked. This may open a brand new internet web page.

– Learn the knowledge given right here. Then tick tick on 'Mail' or 'Feminine' within the Gender part on the backside.

After this, choose the publish for which you need to apply within the publish utilized for. Then click on on the 'I Agri' button.

– On this manner the web software kind will open. Now enter all the knowledge requested. Passport dimension within the kind (10 to 100 KB) and signature (10 to 157 KB) Scanned and uploaded.

– Then examine the finished software kind. Submit it after this. On this manner your registration will likely be accomplished and distinctive software or registration quantity will likely be displayed on the pc display. Write it down.

Lastly, take out the printout of the submitted software kind.

Essential dates

– Beginning date for on-line software course of: 09 February 2020

– Final date for on-line software: 15 February 2020 (until 5 PM)

– Doable conduct of written examination: within the first week of March

Extra data right here

Telephone : 0120-2414395

Essential Data

– SC / ST class candidates, NCC candidates receiving 'C' certificates and nationwide degree gamers will get 5 p.c leisure within the mark restrict fastened for the diploma.

– Solely these candidates whose diploma has been accomplished will likely be thought-about as eligible. Candidates learning within the last yr shouldn’t apply.

