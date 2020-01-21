News

January 21, 2020
25 Delhi-Bound Trains Delayed Due To Fog In North India

New Delhi:

At the least 25 Delhi-bound trains have been delayed by 1 to six hours because of fog in a number of components of northern India, officers stated on Tuesday.

In line with Northern Railway officers, Chennai-Hazrat Nizamuddin Duranto Specific was delayed by 6 hours, adopted by Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Specific which was operating delayed by four hours and 30 minutes.

The Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Specific, Dibrugarh-Delhi Brahmputra Mail, Rewa-Anand Vihar Rewa Specific, Varanasi-New Delhi Kashi Vishwanath Specific have been delayed by four hours.

The Howrah-New Delhi Duranto Specific and Allahabad-New Delhi Prayagraj Specific have been operating delayed by three hours and 30 minutes, Bhagalpur-Anand Vihar Vikramshila Specific and Kanpur-New Delhi Shram Shakti Specific have been delayed by three hours.

Rajendranagar-New Delhi Sampoorna Kranti Specific and Barauni-New Delhi Vaishali Specific have been additionally delayed by 2 hours and 30 minutes and Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani Specific was operating behind its schedule by 2 hours and Sealdah-New Delhi Rajdhani Specific was delayed by 1 hour and 30 minutes.

On Monday, 14 Delhi sure trains have been delayed because of extreme fog in a number of components of northern India.

 

