250 kg ISIS Cleric Arrested In Iraq, Was “Too Large” For Police Car

Abu Abdul Bari weighing a whopping 560 kilos was loaded onto a flatbed pickup truck by Iraqi SWAT workforce.

Mosul:

The SWAT workforce of Iraqi forces lately scored a “big” catch within the metropolis of Mosul after they arrested an overweight ISIS cleric who has been dubbed as “Jabba the Jihadi” on social media.

Weighing at a whopping 560 kilos (250 kg approx.), the fanatic was loaded onto a flatbed pickup truck by the Iraqi SWAT workforce as he was too giant to be accommodated contained in the police automotive, reported New York Put up.

In response to an official assertion by the Iraqi forces, the apprehended mufti Abu Abdul Bari was recognized for “provocative speeches against the security forces” and was an vital chief of “ISIS gangs”.

The assertion additional added that Bari handed “fatwas” to order the killings of Islamic clerics who refused to pledge their loyalty to ISIS.

London based mostly anti-Islamic extremism activist Maajid Nawaaz wrote a prolonged publish on Fb ridiculing Bari and his misdeeds, together with photographs of the fanatic who may be seen immobilized as a result of his immense weight.

Under are a number of excerpts from Maajid’s Fb publish:

“It is good that Syrians, Iraqis & others witness the debasement of this scum. That he is this obese, this immobile & this humiliated is yet another blow to ISIS imbeciles who thought God was with them.”

“Do not underestimate the psychological blow the image of this obese monster being arrested is to ISIS.”

“And that he issued rulings to fighters to both kill & be killed en mass, while justifying every manner of atrocity in the name of Islam, this hippo quite obviously had little intention of exerting his body beyond bowel movements. The hypocrisy stinks (figuratively & literately)!”

Nevertheless, Maajid cautioned in direction of the tip that his publish shouldn”t be used to mock weight problems, however as a substitute, the hypocrisy of Islamic extremists.

In one other social media publish, this time on Twitter, Bari was branded as “Jaba the Jihadi” by Macer Gifford from Britain, who earlier fought towards ISIS alongside the Kurdish militia.