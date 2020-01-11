News

26 Delhi-Bound Trains Delayed Due To Fog In North India

January 11, 2020
On Friday, a minimum of 23 Delhi-bound trains have been delayed because of extreme fog (Representational)

New Delhi:

Not less than 26 Delhi-bound trains have been delayed on Saturday by one to 5 hours because of extreme fog in a number of components of northern India.

Based on northern railway officers, Raxaul-Anand Vihar Sadbhawana Categorical was working behind its schedule by 5 hours, adopted by Bhagalpur-Anand Vihar Vikramshila Categorical delayed by four hours.

Even the Gaya-New Delhi Mahabodhi Categorical was delayed by three hours and 15 minutes, Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Categorical, Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Categorical, Mumbai-Amritsar Dadar Categorical and Bandra-Delhi Sarai Rohila Garibrath have been delayed by three hours.

Rajenda Nagar-New Delhi Sampoorna Kranti Categorical, Jabalpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Mahakaushal Categorical have been delayed by 2 hours and 30 minutes.

