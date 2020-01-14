260 seafarers recruited in Indian Coast Guard force, pass 12th

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2020: Ministry of Protection Indian The Coast Guard goes to fill the overall 260 posts of Sailor (Normal Obligation). For this, the Indian Coast Guard has sought functions from and certified male candidates. Ladies and disabled candidates will be unable to use for these posts. On-line software shall be made for appointment to the publish of seafarer. Functions for these posts 26 will begin from January. The final date to use 02 is February 2020. Learn under for extra info on the publish, qualification and software course of …

Description of the publish

Sailor (Normal Obligation), Submit: 260 (Unreserved)

Eligibility: With minimal 50 share marks from acknowledged institute 12 It’s essential to move. It ought to compulsorily be a topic of Arithmetic and Physics.

– For SC / ST and Sports activities Quota Candidates 12 Minimal marks in school 45 Proportion is set.

Age Restrict: Minimal 18 years, Most 22 ) The 12 months.

(Candidates' date of start 01 earlier than August 1998 And 31 shouldn’t happen after July 2002.)

– OBCs will get three years rest in age restrict and SC / ST will get 5 years rest.

Pay Scale: 21, 700 Rs. Different allowances and services will even be out there. (As per Pay Stage-Three.)

Software price: Free for all candidates.

Right here shall be written check

Jalandhar (Haryana (excluding NCR), Punjab, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir)

Dehradun (For the candidates of Uttarakhand)

Noida (for NCR-based districts of Delhi-NCR, UP and Rajasthan)

Jodhpur (for Rajasthan)

Varanasi (for complete UP besides UnCR)

Guwahati (For Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and Sikkim)

Paradip (for Odisha)

Haldia (for West Bengal)

Kolkata (for Bihar and Jharkhand)

Tuticorin (for districts of South Tamil Nadu)

Chennai (for the remainder of Tamil Nadu)

Secunderabad (for Telangana)

Bhopal (for Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh)

Kochi (for Kerala and Lakshadweep)

Mumbai (for Maharashtra, Daman-Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli)

New Mangaluru (for Karnataka and Goa)

Gandhi Nagar (for Gujarat)

Port Blair (for Andaman and Nicobar)

Choice Course of

– Candidates shall be shortlisted in keeping with the examination middle.

– Shortlisted candidates shall be known as for written check.

– Within the written examination 12 goal stage goal questions shall be requested. There will even be questions of Normal Data Present Expectations, Quantitative Aptitude and many others.

– Candidates who move the written examination shall be known as for Bodily Health Take a look at.

– Within the bodily health check, candidates should run 1.6 km in seven minutes, 20 should sit up and

Pushups must be executed.

– The bodily health check can have the medical check of the handed candidates. After this, their doc shall be verified.

info

– The peak of the candidates ought to be a minimum of 157 centimeter.

– Sew and weight ought to be as per the requirements set by the federal government.

– Candidates who’ve a tattoo on their physique is not going to be thought of eligible.

– The power to see and listen to ought to be regular.

– Candidates fired as a result of indiscipline from some other service is not going to be thought of eligible for this publish.

– Prison cost, arrested or fugitive candidates in any crime is not going to be thought of eligible.

software process

– Go to Coast Guard web site www.joinindiancoastguard.gov.in and click on on alternative hyperlink.

– ADVERTISEMENT OF NAVIK (GD) given after this – 02 / 2020 Click on on the BATCH hyperlink.

– As quickly as that is executed, recruitment commercial will open. Learn it fastidiously and verify your eligibility.

– Then choose Submit Utilized for Heading Navigator-Normal Obligation.

– Then click on on the 'I Agree' button. After doing this the applying type will come on display screen?

– Fill all the data sought within the software type. Add scanned copy of passport facet photograph and signature.

After filling all the data, click on on the submit button.

– After submitting the applying type, candidates shall be given a novel registration quantity. Be aware this for the longer term.

– Admit card shall be downloaded for the examination from this registration quantity.

– Candidates must take three photocopies of the admit card on the examination middle.

Vital dates

Beginning date for on-line software: 26 January 2020

Final date for on-line software: 02 February 2020

Admit Card Obtain Date: 15 Since February 2020

Date of written examination: Not but introduced (prone to be in final week of February or first week of March.)

Extra info right here

www.joinindiancoastguard.gov.in

