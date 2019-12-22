271 Couples Get Married At Mass Wedding In Gujarat

As many as 271 acquired married at mass marriage ceremony ceremony in Gujarat’s Surat.

Surat:

As many as 271 from completely different communities acquired married at a mass marriage ceremony ceremony in Gujarat’s Surat on Saturday.

The ceremony which is being organised since final 9 consecutive years was additionally attended by state ministers Bhupendrasinh Chudasama and Ganpatsinh Vasava.

The exchanged garlands and carried out marriage rituals. The 271 additionally embrace these from the Muslim neighborhood who acquired married in a nikkah ceremony.

“I don’t have any brother or sister. I feel grateful for this ceremony. The organisers have done a great arrangement. I want to thank my father for supporting me,” a newly-wed girl instructed information company ANI.

The mass marriage ceremony came about between completely different communities.

Referring to the as his daughters and sons-in-law, one of many organisers Mahesh Savani, stated, “We have been carrying out this ceremony for many years in collaboration with different groups. This year, we are giving helmets to the families of the grooms to persuade the people to follow safety rules.”

“In this ceremony, people come from different communities but there is no discrimination on any basis. People from across India come here for their wedding,” he added.