December 26, 2019 | 11:33pm

A 28-year-old man was killed whereas visiting Muir Woods Nationwide Monument in California on Christmas Eve when one of many park’s well-known redwood bushes fell on him.

Subhradeep Dutta, of Edina, Minnesota, was strolling on a marked dust path with two different parkgoers when he was fatally struck by the 200-foot-tall tree, officers mentioned.

A lady was additionally injured by falling particles.

Dutta, in response to his Fb web page, seems to be an avid outdoorsman who frequents nationwide parks throughout the nation.

The crash from the towering tree that killed Dutta surprised different hikers within the park Tuesday.

“I initially thought it was like an earthquake or something,” Alex Shepard of New York instructed KPIX. “I had no idea. I had never heard a sound like that.”

“We were just finishing our hike when we heard this colossal noise — maybe 250, 300 feet away — and watched a huge redwood fall from the hillside down to the trail below,” he added.

Park spokesman Charles Strickfaden mentioned a redwood tree falling is a “very rare and isolated event.”

The moist floor from latest storms might have contributed to the incident, he added.

With Publish wires