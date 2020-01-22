29 Students Beaten Over Incomplete Homework In Madhya Pradesh

The scholars of the federal government college with swelling in arms and legs, have been handled at a civil hospital

Bhopal:

A girl instructor allegedly thrashed as many as 29 woman college students of a authorities college in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district on Monday, prompting a probe being ordered by chief minister Kamal Nath.

Indignant over incomplete and error-filled homework, the instructor mercilessly beat the Class 6 college students of Kasturba Gandhi Authorities Center College in Bhangarh, utilizing a scale, duster, stick and a badminton racket.

The scholars, who’re residents of the varsity hostel reported the matter to the hostel warden on Tuesday and submitted a grievance towards the instructor on the space police station.

Taking discover, Kamal Nath, who’s presently in Switzerland’s Davos attending the World Financial Discussion board annual meet, on Wednesday, ordered a probe into the incident. “A probe has been ordered in the matter and the culprit will not be spared,” Mr Nath tweeted.

“The 29 of us didn’t complete entire homework correctly, as the answers written to only one of the questions had some errors. Our Ma’am didn’t listen to us and called us foolish students who couldn’t complete small home work. She subsequently beat us with stick, wooden scale and badminton racket,” stated one of many college students.

Confirming the episode, one other pupil alleged that she was crushed by the instructor with a stick, cane and duster for not finishing the homework. It led to swelling and ache within the hand and fingers, she stated.

The injured college students, with swelling of their arms and legs, have been handled at a civil hospital in Bina, Bhangarh police station in-charge Sumit Sharma stated. Their statements have been recorded and an in depth investigation is underway, he stated, including case can be registered after the probe.

District training officer (DEO) Mahendra Tiwari stated following a departmental inquiry, the assistant director of the training division has been requested to file an FIR on this case.

Throughout the course of the inquiry, it was discovered that there was some enmity between hostel warden Seema Kaushal and instructor Mamta Patel, Mr Tiwari stated. On the premise of inquiry report, a letter has been written to senior officers recommending motion towards each Patel and Kaushal, he added.

