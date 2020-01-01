2K Says They Fixed WWE 2K20 After 2020 Crashing Glitch

WWE 2K20 didn’t have the smoothest launch ever. In actual fact, some players have put it up there with a number of the worst of all time. When the 12 months modified to 2020 and players couldn’t play WWE 2K20 that was an excellent cherry on prime.

2K has introduced that the issue is now mounted. They thanked everybody for his or her persistence. They had been conscious of the glitch and began investigating instantly.

Hey Superstars! We’re conscious of the problems associated to #WWE2K20 crashing and are presently investigating. We’re working in the direction of an answer and can replace you all when we’ve extra info.

Just a few hours later, WWE 2K help tweeted out:

This problem has been resolved. Please be sure that to restart your #WWE2K20 sport to robotically obtain the repair. For those who proceed experiencing points, please open a help ticket right here:



That is nice information. Now WWE 2K20 players can proceed taking part in, but it surely doesn’t actually clarify why this was a difficulty within the first place.

