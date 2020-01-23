January 22, 2020 | 9:42pm

The assault occurred on the California Substance Abuse Remedy Facility and State Jail, pictured right here in 2009. AP

A second convicted youngster molester has died after being crushed with a strolling cane by one other inmate at a California jail final week, authorities mentioned Wednesday.

Graham De Luis-Conti, 62, — who was serving a life sentence for aggravated sexual assault of a kid beneath 14 years previous — was pronounced lifeless Sunday, corrections officers mentioned in a press release.

His dying got here three days after Jonathan Watson, 41, allegedly used the cane to wallop him and one other perv within the head on the California Substance Abuse Remedy Facility and State Jail in Corcoran.

The opposite inmate, David Bobb, 48, — who had additionally been serving a life sentence for a similar cost — died en path to the hospital Thursday.

Watson has served 10 years of a life sentence for first-degree homicide and discharging a firearm, inflicting nice bodily damage or dying.

An investigation into the jail beatdown is ongoing.

With Publish wires