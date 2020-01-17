2nd ODI Live: India Look To Keep Series Alive Against Australia In Rajkot

India, after struggling a 10-wicket loss within the sequence opener, will look to remain alive within the three-match One-day Worldwide (ODI) sequence after they tackle Australia in Rajkot. India captain Virat Kohli, who got here in to bat at quantity 4, failed with the willow as India had been bowled out for a below-par rating of 255. Australian openers David Warner and Aaron Finch then scored unbeaten centuries to assist the guests go 1-Zero up within the sequence. The difficulty for Group India continued as forward of the second ODI, Rishabh Pant, who was hit on his head within the first ODI, was dominated out as a result of a concussion harm. The bowlers had a poor sport in Mumbai and the captain may look to make a change within the tempo assault by bringing in Navdeep Saini, who impressed every one through the Twenty20 Worldwide sequence in opposition to Sri Lanka. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Reside Rating Updates Between India vs Australia 2nd ODI, straight from Saurashtra Cricket Affiliation Stadium, Rajkot