2nd ODI Live: India Look To Keep Series Alive Against Australia In Rajkot

India, after struggling a 10-wicket loss within the sequence opener, will look to remain alive within the three-match One-day Worldwide (ODI) sequence after they tackle Australia in Rajkot. India captain Virat Kohli, who got here in to bat at quantity 4, failed with the willow as India had been bowled out for a below-par rating of 255. Australian openers David Warner and Aaron Finch then scored unbeaten centuries to assist the guests go 1-Zero up within the sequence. The difficulty for Group India continued as forward of the second ODI, Rishabh Pant, who was hit on his head within the first ODI, was dominated out as a result of a concussion harm. The bowlers had a poor sport in Mumbai and the captain may look to make a change within the tempo assault by bringing in Navdeep Saini, who impressed every one through the Twenty20 Worldwide sequence in opposition to Sri Lanka. (LIVE SCORECARD)
MS Dhoni dropped from BCCI’s annual contract record!
Aside from on-field motion, the most important information off the sector maybe was the exclusion of veteran wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni from BCCI’s centrally contracted gamers’ record. Dhoni who was positioned in Group A until final 12 months could not get into any of the 4 teams launched by the BCCI. Click on right here to be taught extra in regards to the story.
Should-Win Sport For India!
India suffered a humiliating 10-wicket loss within the first ODI and discover themselves in a do-or-die state of affairs in the event that they need to hold the three-match sequence alive. The Indian gamers gave their all within the nets on the match’s eve.
