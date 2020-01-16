2nd ODI Preview: Injury-Ridden India Look To Keep Series Alive In Rajkot

India, after struggling a 10-wicket loss within the collection opener, will look to remain alive within the three-match One-day Worldwide (ODI) collection once they tackle Australia in Rajkot on Friday. India captain Virat Kohli, who got here in to bat at quantity 4, failed with the willow as India have been bowled out for a below-par rating of 255. Australian openers David Warner and Aaron Finch then scored unbeaten centuries to assist the guests go 1-Zero up within the collection. The difficulty for Workforce India continued as forward of the second ODI, Rishabh Pant, who was hit on his head within the first ODI, was dominated out as a result of a concussion harm.

After the loss in Mumbai, opener Shikhar Dhawan had mentioned that he was able to bat on the quantity three slot if requested by the crew administration. Dhawan, who was the highest scorer for India within the first sport, talked about that it’s as much as the skipper the place he needs to bat.

Shreyas Iyer, who got here in to bat at quantity 5, registered a uncommon failure on Tuesday.

With Pant out of competition for the must-win sport, Virat Kohli will look so as to add extra stability to the facet.

Kedar Jadhav and Shivam Dube are the 2 all-rounders that may exchange the wicketkeeper-batsman within the enjoying XI.

The bowlers had a poor sport in Mumbai and the captain would possibly look to make a change within the tempo assault by bringing in Navdeep Saini, who impressed every one throughout the Twenty20 Worldwide collection in opposition to Sri Lanka.

Ravindra Jadeja appears to be like a certainty and so the selection can be between the 2 wrist spinners; Kuldeep Yadav, who conceded 55 runs within the first ODI and Yuzvendra Chahal because the lead spinner.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ok L Rahul (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami.

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), Alex Carey (wk), Patrick Cummins, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschange, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Turner, David Warner and Adam Zampa.

Match begins at 1.30pm IST.