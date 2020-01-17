2nd ODI: Rib Injury Prevents Dhawan From Fielding Against Australia

Shikhar Dhawan suffered a rib damage when a brief ball from Pat Cummins crashed into him throughout India’s inning within the second ODI in opposition to Australia in Rajkot. Dhawan didn’t come out to area as a result of damage, the Board of Management of Cricket in India (BCCI) mentioned in an replace. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was Dhawan’s substitute on the sector. Dhawan stored going regardless of his damage and performed a positive knock, falling simply 4 runs in need of his 18th ODI century.

“Shikhar Dhawan got hit on the rib-cage on his right side. He will not be taking the field today. Yuzvendra Chahal is in as his substitute,” BCCI tweeted.

That is the second in-match damage concern that India have confronted this collection. Within the first ODI on the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Rishabh Pant suffered a concussion after top-edging a Pat Cummins quick ball into his helmet. Pant was dominated out of the second ODI in Rajkot as a result of damage.

Dhawan’s 90-ball 96 together with Virat Kohli’s 78 and KL Rahul’s explosive 80 powered India to 340/6 after the guests gained the toss and selected to area first.

This was Dhawan’s second consecutive ODI half-century, having scored 74 within the first match in Mumbai the place Australia thrashed the hosts by 10 wickets.

Dhawan got here into the collection in opposition to Australia dealing with stiff competitors from KL Rahul for his place within the staff. With Dhawan struggling a spate of accidents in 2019 and Rahul in spectacular kind, the left-handed opener wanted good scores, and with a quick-fire half-century in opposition to Sri Lanka within the third T20I so as to add to his spectacular performances in opposition to Australia, he has made case for himself.